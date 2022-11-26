Plan your week ahead with these 4 events From a new art exhibition and a classical dance performance with a difference to a playful menu that celebrates street food from across south Asia, the week ahead has a lot in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-your-week-ahead-with-these-4-events-111669437575098.html 111669437575098 story

Flavours from Asia

Shiro, a pan-Asian restaurant based in Bengaluru, has introduced a new menu called the Lanes of south Asia. Chef Priyank Singh Chouhan’s menu has been inspired by the vibrant street food available across the countries in the region—from China, Japan and Myanmar to Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Korea. On offer are an array of dim sums such as the Chi Chow style dumpling, vegetable wontons with Sichuan chilli oil and the har gau. You can get a taste of Japan with delicacies like the chicken yakitori and the spicy shoyu ramen. The other highlight includes the Korean kimchi ramen. At the Shiro UB City, Bengaluru, during lunch hours.

Viraj Khanna, Untitled, Embroidery on Cloth

Drawing from the subconscious

In a new solo show, artist Viraj Khanna draws on a collective sum of life experiences, which have entrenched themselves deep within his subconscious. He creates ‘carnivalesque, non-realistic figures’, inspired by his encounters and social interactions, in the exhibition, titled ‘In My Fever Dream’, presented by Gallery Art Exposure. “Khanna realises that an individual’s outward identity is affected by the societal forces around them, often leading to a masking of their true nature. This acute awareness is reflected in his current body of works, which finds form prevalently through textiles, and portrays the colourful complexity of human nature,” mentions the curatorial note. ‘In My Fever Dream’ can be viewed between 2-11 December at the Bikaner House, New Delhi, 11 am to 6 pm

‘Pancavaktram'

A tapestry of dance forms

A new performance draws on ancient philosophies to create a conversation about contemporary issues such as gender equality and the need to conserve the natural elements. School of Performing Arts & Indic Studies, REVA University, has organised the ‘Pancavaktram', which highlights the five faces of Shiva. The performance brings together classical dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniattam, Odissi and Kathak. To be performed on 26 November at Fountain Lawn, India International Centre, New Delhi at 5.30 pm

'Shikhandi'

A contemporary re-telling

Award-winning play, Shikhandi, is all set to be staged again at the National Centre for the Performing Arts. The play, directed by Faezeh Jalali, has been running for more than five years, since it was staged in 2016. “The mythological magic brings back with a comic, tongue-in-cheek retelling of the story of Shikhandi. The play presents a mixture of traditional and contemporary thereby questioning maleness, femaleness, and everything in between in a comical style,” mentions a note by the NCPA. Shikhandi will be staged at the Experimental Theatre, NCPA, on 2 December, 7.30 pm

