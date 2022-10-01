Plan your week ahead with these 4 events

A vibrant showcase

Goa Open Arts, a platform founded by a group of creative professionals living in the sunshine state, has announced its first fundraiser exhibition. The three-day event will feature artworks by over 35 artists, and also include performances, music and food. The funds raised from this showcase will go towards the Goa Open Arts Festival to be held next year and in supporting the creative community in Goa. To be held at the Villa 259 Taproom and Eatery, Assagao, Goa, 7 October onwards, 11 am to 11 pm

A dosa festival by NairOnFire

A unique dosa festival

NairOnFire, a chain of delivery kitchens started by Toral Sanghavi and Chefs Sara and Vinod Nair, have come up with a unique DOssera festival. On offer are eclectic dosa combinations in over 10 vegetarian and 10 non-vegetarian options. The idea is to create a feast of savoury, spicy and tangy flavours, followed by the sweetness of the innovative Sarkara thenga dosa, with a mix of ghee-roasted jaggery and coconut mix. Some of the highlights include the adai dosa and the mushroom thoran-laced dosa with a spicy-tangy curry. Another unique preparation is the mashed Kappa and Pulichammanthi masala mix smeared on the dosa. Available between 4-9 October for home delivery in Mumbai. Order on thrivenow.in or 93240 59522

Navratri thali at Pullman and Novotel Aerocity

Of feasts and fasts

Who says you need to starve during a fast? Pullman and Novotel New Delhi are putting together quite a spread for Navratri with their special thali. On offer are a variety of traditional fast recipes such as sabudana khichdi, aloo ki kadhi, anar raita and sago kesar kheer. Available at Food Exchange & Farmer’s Market, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity till 4 October

Kudkukoo promises a fun weekend for kids. Photo: iSTOCKPHOTO

A fun fest for kids

Kukdukoo, a children’s art festival started by two enterprising fathers, returns to the physical space after two years. The lineup includes immersive performances, shows and workshops for children aged 2-18. Some of the highlights include a DIY zone, superheroes and anime cosplay, mime, clown and puppet acts. On display will be artwork created by students from over 25 schools in Gurugram. Kids will get to meet artists and performers such as Team Dine Khan Manganiar, Walter Peter, Imran Khan and Mohammed Shameem. To be held on 1-2 October at Airia Mall Grounds in Sector 68, Gurugram. Entry ticket is priced at ₹499 and available on www.kukdukoo.com and in.bookmyshow.com