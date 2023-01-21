Plan your week ahead with these 3 exciting events From new winter menus to vibrant art shows, the week ahead holds a lot of promise /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-your-week-ahead-with-these-3-exciting-events-111674273888784.html 111674273888784 story

Stories of the land

KYNKYNY Bengaluru is presenting Siddharth Shingade’s first solo show, ‘Secrets of the Soil’. The works draw inspiration from the arid region of Marathwade, and the stories that hide within its folds. “The exhibition brings to the surface, hidden and unknown stories and facets about this vast land, its people and culture, interwoven with stories from mythology and treasured childhood memories,” mentions the gallery note. The artist taps into childhood memories of growing up in the village of Tuljapur and watching toy sellers, gypsies, farmers and ordinary village folk. He casts them as protagonists in his paintings. Besides the artworks, viewers can also watch a short film about the artist by Manush John. ‘Secrets of the Soil’ can be viewed at KYNKYNY, Infantry Road, Bengaluru, from 21 January to 18 February 2023, 11 am to 6 pm

Work by Maryam Firuzi

A space for possibilities

Engendered, a transnational arts and human rights organisation, is organising ‘One Story is not Enough’, an interdisciplinary arts exhibition. The idea is to understand the implications of an emerging cultural landscape in a post-pandemic world. Curated by Myna Mukherjee, the show brings together a myriad of perspectives across mediums and styles, spanning artificial intelligence to classical dance. The highlights include works by four lens-based artists from Iran that explore gender, sexuality and freedom. Artist Ranbir Kaleka will also be revealing the first NFT of his work. “With a purpose to expand audiences for artists from conflict areas, and to lend support and solidarity, there is a unique collaboration between two legendary dance companies, Nrityagram and Chitrasena Dance Company from Sri Lanka,” mentions the curatorial note. The exhibition ‘One Story is Not Enough’ will take place at the Visual Art Gallery, New Delhi, between 25-27 January 2023

Green pea tokri chaat

Celebrating winter's bounty

The Bombay Canteen is celebrating seasonal produce with its winter menu. Curated by Executive Chef Hussain Shahzad, the selection brings together unique interpretations and comforting flavours. some of the dishes include Canteen undhiyu ‘Okonomiyaki’, green pea tokri chaat, sarson ka saag kulcha, Calcutta mughlai rezala, Assamese fish, and more. Some of the signature winter classics return to the menu such as charred carrots, bone marrow nalli nihari and the guava Tan-Ta-Tan. At The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel, Mumbai

