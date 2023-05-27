Plan the week ahead with these three events From an all-new summer menu and an urban writing festival to a Goan thali showcase, the week ahead has lots in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-with-these-three-events-111685164863611.html 111685164863611 story

An all-new summer menu

Soul Pantry, the ‘mindful’ eatery at Andaz Delhi, has launched a set of soothing summer specials. The new additions include a variety of bubble teas, smoothie bowls, summer coolers, and more. You can opt for the classic milk bubble tea with boba pearls or select a healthy option such as the apple and kiwi bubble tea, which comes with chopped fruits. There is an indulgent Chef’s Special Bubble Tea as well, which includes nutella and chocolate syrup. The summer coolers have been crafted with seasonal ingredients—the selection includes lemon chilli chia cooler, the Cardinal Punch featuring cranberry and orange juice, topped with ginger ale and lemon, and a cucumber mint cooler. There are a couple of energising smoothie bowls on offer as well, packed with antioxidants, such as the Fruit Blast, a combination of strawberry, mango, banana, dragon fruit, cereal and topped with seeds, and the Frozen Zombie, which is made with bananas, dragonfruit, hung curd, chia seeds, cereal and seeds. Available at Soul Pantry, Gate 5, Andaz Delhi, Aerocity, between 11 am-11 pm

Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: The Good Bad Mother, Chimp Empire and more

City Scripts sheds light on different ways of engaging with the city. Photo: Unsplash

Understanding the city

The Word Lab at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements is presenting the eighth edition of City Scripts, an annual urban writing festival. You can view exhibitions and installations, attend workshops or attend panel discussions featuring authors, artists, poets, historians and academics. Each of the events will shed light on different ways of engaging with the city, with the audience taking back unique perspectives on urban life. One of the discussions you must attend is ‘The Space between the Words: Stories from Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal’ on 27 May, featuring Millo Ankha, Rituparna Neog, Theyiesinuo Keditsu, Bidisha Mahanta. Some of the other speakers include political activist Tara Krishnaswamy, queer rights activist Rituparna Neog, author Nisha Susan, Chef Thomas Zacharias, and more. City Scripts 2023 is being held at the IIHS campus, Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru, till 28 May. Entry is free

Also read: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai review: Unlovely and uncomplicated

An array of thalis at Slow Tide

Goa on a platter

Slow Tide, the modern shack located in Anjuna, Goa, has launched a new lunch menu featuring an array of thalis. These platters hope to highlight the rich culinary heritage of the communities that have made the state their home over the years. You can try the East Indian chicken thali, which includes the chicken ball curry, roast chicken, yellow rice and a bread-and-liver stuffing. Then there is the Kevaji Voir fish thali, which brings together the best of East Indian and Mangalorean flavours. For the vegetarians, on offer is the Ceylon vegetarian thali, featuring Kagdi stew, pineapple curry, cashew curry, moringa fritters and thalipet. Available at Slow Tide, Dmello Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa, for lunch only, 12 pm to 3 pm