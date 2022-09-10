Plan the week ahead with these 4 art and culture events

Mahabharata revisited

Gallerie Nvyā has had a longstanding association with artist Shuvaprasanna, having showcased his retrospective, ‘Black, Brown & the Blue’ in 2011. And now it is showcasing a series of paintings as part of a new exhibition, ‘Mystique of the Epic’, which is the artist’s interpretation of the Mahabharata. “The last couple of years during the pandemic, we have all been through turbulence—mental, physical, emotional and financial. It is in such times that we continue to derive our courage, strength and wisdom from great epics, the Mahabharata, being one of them. The visual interpretation of the epic has been created in Shuva Da’s inimitable style,” states the curatorial note. Mystique of the Epic can be viewed at Gallerie Nvyā, Square One Designer Arcade, Saket, New Delhi, between 11-24 September

Masha Art, a luxury art consulting company, is hosting a ten-day exhibition of Manoj Arora’s photographs of Hampi. Shot during the pandemic, the 60 images on display evoke the beauty and splendour of Hampi, once the capital of the powerful Vijayanagara empire. Titled, ‘Rediscovering Hampi’, the show has been curated by Uma Nair. “Not only do these visuals unveil Arora’s assemblage practices; the lens explores the nature of Hampi as a place of artistic expression,” notes Nair in her curatorial note. “The multi-colour photos are steeped in historical, geographical and socio-political principles that are discursively powerful as well as personally resonant.” Rediscovering Hampi will be showcased at the Bikaner House, New Delhi, between 13-22 September

Lovebirds, a label founded by Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna that focuses on ethos rather than trends, has launched its new store at Wesley Church, Colaba. Called Lovebirds, Communion, the space hopes to foster experimentation and creativity. “Over the next year, our Colaba store will house various creators’ practices and explorations on a revolving basis, supporting an open-ended exchange of ideas, dialogue, research, inquiry and disciplines,” states Singh. The space has been designed by Saurabh Dakshini, with the main island display drawing inspiration from ikebana diagrams. The original terracotta tiled floor of the building from the 1840s forms a perfect backdrop to this display. Now open in Colaba, Mumbai

antiSOCIAL is hosting the third edition of the Satrangi Mela this weekend, which is a pop-culture fest for and by the LGBTQIA+ community. It will feature performances, live music, food and drinks alongside a flea market set up by the community. One of the highlights is a performance by Sushant Divgikar, aka Rani Ko-He-Nur, with TopStorey. On 11 September at antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai

