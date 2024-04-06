5 events that make this is an indulgent week Two visually enriching exhibitions, a nourishing brunch, a food festival that spotlights the Western Ghats' unique cuisine, and a lively night market make this festive week even more special /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-weekly-planner-art-culture-music-food-111712334707519.html 111712334707519 story

The Modernist

Emami Art, Kolkata, is presenting a retrospective of Indian modernist

K.G. Subramanyan, to mark his birth centenary. The show, curated by cultural theorist Nancy Adajania, has been organised in collaboration with Seagull and Faculty of Fine Arts, MS University, Baroda. Titled One Hundred Years And Counting: Re-Scripting KG Subramanyan, this is a major survey that re-assesses “the artist in the larger cultural scenario of postcolonial India’s unfolding modernism and affirm the continuing relevance of his practice,” states the curatorial note. The exhibition looks at over seven decades of his practice.

On view till 21 June at Emami Art, Kolkata, 11am-7pm (closed on Sunday).

Also read: A master artist paints a caravan of stories in his new solo

The An by Jesh Krishna Murthy will feature a variety of products with low carbon footprint.

Nature-inspired design

Gallery 47-A, Mumbai, is all set to host The An by Jesh Krishna Murthy. With its focus on sustainability in design, the exhibition features bowls, bookends, jewellery, iPad covers, lamps and more. The artist is looking at the possibilities that can emerge once people begin to find intuitive, simple and safe methods of research and development, and manufacturing. “The show will showcase materials that have been extensively researched, and which, in turn, have low carbon footprint. These products range from construction-grade solutions for home building to lighting, home decor, furniture and jewellery,” states the gallery note. On view at 47-A, Khotachiwadi, Mumbai, 7-28 April, 11am-7pm (except Monday).

The healthy spread for Aujasya Brunch at The Leela Bhartiya City

Health on the menu

On the occasion of World Health Day on 7 April, the Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru will be hosting Aujasya Brunch at the all-day dining restaurant, Quattro. Curated by nutritionist and food consultant, Dr. Ankita Jalori, the menu blends nutrition with taste. With an emphasis on ingredients such as millets, whole grains and low-fat dairy, the menu includes dishes such as pearl millet appam served with vegetable or chicken stew, finger millet pancake, chocolate orange pave and FAB millet pizza verdure along with a variety of sumptuous salads. The menu also has fresh mocktails and classic cocktails. The event includes a yoga session by the poolside. At Quattro, The Leela Bhartiya City, on 7 April, 12.30pm-3.30pm. For reservations, call

96115 29294.

Also read: What to watch this week: ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, ‘Ripley’ and more

The Kodai Buddha Bowl

A feast from the Western Ghats

Chef Rakesh Raghunathan, in association with The Kodai Chronicle Trust and Wild Garden Cafe, Amethyst, is currently hosting the two-week food festival, Kurinji: Foods of the Western Ghats. Focussing on The Nilgiris and Palani Hills mountain ranges, known for their rich biodiversity, Raghunathan, as per the press note, “hopes to shine a spotlight on the marginalised communities of the region and revive their unique cuisines and traditions”. Guests can indulge in an entire repertoire of dishes including cauliflower soup with local pavazham beans; tamarillo/Kodai thakkali soup; chicken dumplings in fresh turmeric soup; Kodai buddha bowl; Kodai Lake milagai bajji 2.0; herbed chicken, broccoli and bamboo rice bake; Pazhani prasadam deconstructed among others. At Wild Garden Cafe at Amethyst, Chennai, till 19 April, 10am-10.30pm.

Interiors of Fatty Bao at Lavelle Road, Bengaluru (Facebook/FattyBao)

An Asian-flavoured night

The Fatty Bao Bengaluru will be hosting Tuk Tuk – The Night Noodle Market, a lively Asian-themed night market next Friday at their Lavelle Road outlet. The night market promises to be a fun-filled evening of shopping, foot massages, delicious food, and entertainment, making it a perfect outing for everyone. From clothes by Grandma Would Approve to nail art by Nails by Sugar Coat, cyanotype art by Pratyush Thaker to a specially curated menu and live music by V2 Project, mark your calendars for an exciting evening out. The Fatty Bao, Lavelle Road, on 12 April, 7pm - 12am. Entry is free.

Also read: ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ review: Shot through the heart