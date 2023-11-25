5 events that make this a great week Our calendar is stacked this week with tasting a new coffee menu, the Green Lit Fest, an art festival, a sneaker fest, and the premiere of hit musical, MAMMA MIA! /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-weekly-planner-art-culture-green-literature-food-music-111700845171815.html 111700845171815 story

For a caffeine kick

Monkey Bar Bengaluru is set to launch a special coffee programme. Crafted using the signature Monkey Bar blend, it includes a range of classic coffees, such as Americano and Cafe Cubana, and new creations like Nitro and Strawberry Cream Cold Brew. Patrons will also be able to customise their coffees from estates like Ratnagiri Estate and Kaimara Estate, using methods such as hand-pressed, French press or pour-over. The coffee menu will be launched this Sunday with a curated programme that includes a pour-over tasting session, a short discussion on coffee farming and a barista-led walk-through. At Monkey Bar, Museum Road, 26 November, 4-6pm.

Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: Oppenheimer, Leo and more

Visitors at the previous edition of the Green Literature Festival held in Bengaluru

In the name of nature

Bengaluru will be hosting the third edition of the Green Literature Festival (GLF) today. As a festival dedicated exclusively to all forms of literature on the environment, it promises to be a celebration for eco-enthusiasts, nature lovers and readers of all ages. The day-long event will feature talks, panel discussions and workshops by leading environmentalists and writers. Prominent names include conservation zoologist and tiger expert Ullas Karanth, environmental historian Mahesh Rangarajan, author Stephen Alter and graphic novelist Amruta Patil. At Century Club, Cubbon Park, Bengaluru, 25 November, 10am-6pm. Register at greenlitfest.com/third-edition-programme.

Still from a Japanese production of the musical (Wikipedia)

A timeless Broadway musical

After successfully hosting two loved Broadway musicals ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘West Side Story’, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) now brings the all-too popular ‘MAMMA MIA!’ One of the longest running shows at London’s West End, MAMMA MIA! tells the story of a mother and daughter that is set to the timeless hits of legendary Swedish band ABBA. Watch the musical and sing along to timeless classics like ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Honey, Honey’, ‘Voulez-Vous’, ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ and more. The musical is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The music and lyrics are by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus. At The Grand Theatre, NMACC, Mumbai,

29 November-7 January 2024, at 2pm and 7.30pm (weekdays), 6.30pm (Sundays). Book tickets on nmacc.com or bookmyshow.com.

Also read: A new festival celebrates diversity in theatre

An artwork from What The Camera Didn’t See by Alexander Gorlizki/Pink City Studio (Museum of Art and Photography)

Reinventing historical narratives

The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) is all set to celebrate the annual festival, Art is Life: Old Threads, New Stories this coming week. On the itinerary of the three-day festival is an art exhibition, What The Camera Didn’t See, by Alexander Gorlizki/Pink City Studio. This collaborative work takes audiences on a journey through history, reimagining the boundaries between photography and traditional miniature paintings. Band Alva Kuuto, in collaboration with the Indian Music Experience, will perform songs that narrate stories and memories from India's southwestern coastal shores. Also on the schedule are a series of compelling films by Amit Dutta, Sumantra Ghosal and Naveed Mulki on the artists housed in the MAP collection. Besides these, workshops, walkthroughs, and pop-ups throughout the museum will attempt to bring art to life. This year, Art is Life: Old Threads, New Stories is part of the Unboxing Bangalore Habba. At the Museum of Art and Photography, from 1-3 November, 4pm on Friday, 11am to 7pm (Sat-Sun). Register at map-india.org/art-is-life-old-threads-new-stories.

Street culture comes alive at the SneakinOut festival

Put your best sneakers forward

The third edition of pan-Indian sneaker festival SneakinOut kicks off in Bengaluru today. A Swiggy SteppinOut and Solesearch venture, the festival is an unabashed celebration of street culture. Attendees can look forward to a busy day shopping for the latest sneakers and streetwear, participating in fun activities like b-boying and gaming, and watching some of the hottest Indian music acts live. At Sunburn Union, Koramangala, on 25 November, 12pm onwards; The Back Room, Chandigarh, 2 December; Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai, 9 December; and Anthm, Hyderabad on 16 December. Book tickets on Insider.com.

Also read: The new ‘Squid Game’ game show is a sticky treat