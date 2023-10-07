4 events for a heady week ahead This week spells heady with a cocktail festival, a trendy bazaar, an Oktoberfest-themed food festival and a candlelight concert /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-weekly-planner-art-culture-cocktails-food-music-111696648581613.html 111696648581613 story

A pucker-worthy cocktails menu

Bengaluru's premier crafthouse, Roxie is all set to indulge patrons with a limited edition cocktail festival called Pickletales. The new pickle-infused cocktails on the menu marries the art of mixology with the charm of traditional pickling. Get ready to go on a zesty and brine-filled adventure while sipping on piquantly-named drinks like Rajah's Retirement, a cucumber vodka cooler kissed by sweet lime pickle, kaffir kombucha and elderflower syrup, and the K-Pickle Mingle which blends whisky, litchi, lime, cranberry juices, kimchi brine and mustard honey. Other options include Marine Drive Martini, Applecombie and Banderillas. At Roxie, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, till 31 Oct, 12 pm-1 am.

DJ Bebetta from Germany

A blend of all things trendy

Blend Community, a hub of creators, consumers, and brands will be hosting the 2nd edition of Blend Bazaar, India’s only creator community-powered festival in Bengaluru this weekend. Staying true to its name, the two-day festival brings together the worlds of food, music, fashion, mixology and art together. Coffee lovers can look forward to interactive coffee brewing classes at the Roast zone, bookworms can lounge in the Blend Chronicle zone for book reading and poetry sessions, and shopaholics can lighten their wallets at the Bazaar Street zone, all while sipping on cocktails or tucking into food curated by chefs. The best part of the 'bazaar' is the electrifying multi-genre music festival featuring performances by artistes including Seedhe Maut, Bebetta, Gurbax, Lost Stories, Kayan and Answer Music. At Bhartiya Mall Of Bengaluru, Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, on 7-8 October, 11 am to 10 pm. Tickets on blendbazaar.in.

BBQ and caramelised onion chicken sliders at Someplace Else, BKC, Mumbai

Make it a hoppy October

Someplace Else, BKC, Mumbai is all set to offer patrons a fine Oktoberfest experience with Hops and Happiness. This year it promises to be bigger, better, and bolder. Attendees can prepare to get transported straight to the heart of Bavaria with a special menu curated for the 15-day festival. Explore from a range of freshly brewed beer varieties like Spicy Bloody Beer, Shandy Classic, Coronarita, Snake Bite and much more. Pair the brews with dishes like chicken frankfurters, sweet potato and red kidney bean burger, vegan sausages stir fry, veggie feast pizza, meat feast pizza and Bbq and caramelised onion chicken sliders. At Someplace Else, BKC, Mumbai, till 15 October, noon to 1.30am.

Immerse yourself in music surrounded by candles

By the warmth of candlelight

Evergreen melodies and lovely ambience converge to give audiences an unforgettable experience at Candlelight India concerts. This immersive concert features a string quartet comprising two violinists, a violist and a cellist playing their respective instruments, playing popular melodies surrounded by the soft flickering of hundreds of candles. On 13 October, Mumbai's music loving audiences can get ready to sing along at an evening dedicated to pop princess Taylor Swift. The set list features chart toppers like You belong with me, Love Story, I knew you were trouble, Shake it off, Lover, Anti-hero and more. At The Royal Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, 13 October, 7pm.

