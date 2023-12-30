5 events to set the week, and year, off to a good start This week, Lounge is busy readying for a hip hop concert, an art show, a dance +AI performance, an Indian classical music evening and Dastkari Haat Samiti's unmissable annual craft bazaar /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-events-calendar-arts-culture-music-dance-crafts-111703867737922.html 111703867737922 story

Craft bazaar is back

The Dasktari Haat Samiti, which works towards preservation and sustenance of crafts, is all set to host the 38th edition of its annual craft bazaar in the Capital. This year, visitors will get to browse through 170 stalls, featuring weaves, hand-block prints, embroideries, grass and bamboo craft, jewellery, terracotta objects from 22 states. The participants include 65 national and state awardees. For the first time, the Samiti is conducting a workshop that combines elements of graphic design with traditional art forms. “The aim is to create a unique fusion of contemporary visual design pedagogy with tangible craftsmanship,” states the concept note. The bazaar will be held at Dilli Haat, INA, Delhi, from 1-15 January, 11am-8pm.

A moment from first edition of Simba Uproar

Rap and Roar

Music IP Simba Uproar is ready to kick off a highly anticipated second season, which will see it travelling across India to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Guwahati and Panchkula. This evening, the music event is set to enthrall the music loving audiences of Bengaluru with a line up featuring some of the best hip hop artistes in the country today: Seedhe Maut (On a Lunch Break), Hanumankind (ft. Parimal Shais and DJ Kan-i) and Kampai & Friends (ft. Double T and Master Shefu). With interactive installations and F&B pop ups thrown into the mix, this event is the perfect send-off for the year. At Sunburn Union, Bengaluru, 30 December, 7pm onwards.

A painting that's part of the Flower Of Life: The Life & Art Of Gopal Ghose exhibition

A vibrant canvas

DAG is showcasing a retrospective of Gopal Ghose, whose canvases shone with the intensity of colour. Titled, Flower Of Life: The Life & Art Of Gopal Ghose, the show features paintings, sketches and notebooks, covering his creative evolution from the 1930s to his final days. “Characterised by his excellent draughtsmanship to his socially relevant creations of the 1940s that lay emphasis on line, and culminating in his masterful landscapes that amply warrant his reputation as an exemplary landscapist and colourist, this retrospective underlines his life’s celebrations and struggles,” states the exhibition note. On view at DAG, Janpath Road, Windsor Place, Delhi, till 25 January, 11am-7pm.

A still from performance, Hallucinations of an Artifact

Dancing Girl meets AI

The Dancing Girl of Mohenjodaro comes to life through dance and AI in Hallucinations of an Artifact, a dance performance choreographed by Mandeep Raikhy. Featuring Raikhy along with performers and collaborators Akanksha Kumari and Manju Sharma, the performance aims to push back at the multiple assertions that have been made on behalf of the over 1000-year-old figurine over the years – that she is Hindu goddess Parvati; a ‘Mother’; and a warrior. Can the Dancing Girl live, perspire, breathe, evolve and transform through dancing bodies? Hallucinations of an Artifact attempts to find an answer while bringing this irreverently playful and notoriously unclassifiable artifact to life. The dance performance was developed in residency at Black Box Okhla, Khuli Khirkee and The Company Theatre Workspace in collaboration with Sandbox Collective. It is supported by Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia, Voices from the South Programme of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society (curated by the Pickle Factory Dance Foundation) and Dance Nucleus Singapore. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur II Stage, Bengaluru, 1-3 January, 7pm-8pm.

Author and musician Amit Chaudhuri

A concert and a conversation with an author

Music will meet storytelling in this performance by one of India's highly regarded novelists today, Amit Chaudhuri. Titled An evening with Amit Chaudhuri: Concert and Conversation, the concert will begin with a discussion on the raga as a specific form of thought, and on the khayal in North Indian classical music as a 20th-century modernist form. Next, Chaudhuri will conduct a playful transnational experiment where he will take the main uplifting section of the Western classical song, O Sole Mio and investigate its interrelationship of notes so as to transform it into a raga. Chaudhuri will also look at the idea of the jod or ‘hybrid’ raga through the new raga he created in 2022, called Rammmohan. He will be accompanied by Ashok Shinde on the tabla and Vinay Dalavi on the harmonium. At G5A Warehouse, Mumbai, 4 January, 8pm onwards.

