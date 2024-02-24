4 events that make this a leaping good week Take your pick of events to mark this ‘leap’ week from two art exhibitions, an improv music concert and the 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-events-art-culture-biffes-marc-rebillit-111708746232642.html 111708746232642 story

Beauty in abstraction

Abstract paintings, dominated by shades of blue and tinged with ochre and earthy colours, will be on display at the Bikaner House, Delhi, Saturday onwards. These works by Italian artist Francesca Amalia Grimaldi present a snapshot of her three-and-a-half decade-long artistic practice. Her training as a geologist too comes to the forefront as she excavates landscapes to juxtapose inner workings of the earth with that of the human mind. Paintings created between 2020 and 2024 are being presented in India for the first time by Masha Art as part of the exhibition, Metamorphosis. The show has been curated by Uma Nair. The exhibition will be on view at Bikaner House, Delhi, from 24-27 February, 11am-7pm.

An artwork by Jayeeta Chatterjee

Lives of Women

Jayeeta Chatterjee, who has trained as a printmaker, focuses on minute details from the everyday domestic lives of women, particularly those from lower income groups in small towns. And now she is showing a series of works based on this as part of her solo, An Eye Inside: Woodcuts And Thread, at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai. As part of her practice, Chatterjee prepares large wood blocks and uses them to print that composition on old saris collected from the women, who go on to be represented in her work. These are overlaid with elements from the nakshi kantha tradition from Bengal. On view at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai, till 30 March, Monday to Saturday (10am-6pm).

Marc Rebillet creates and performs music wearing a bath robe (Jesse Lirola)

Marc Rebillit's in the house

A social media phenomenon in the true sense of the word, Marc ‘Loop Daddy’ Rebillit will be performing for the first time in India this evening. The musician has made a name for himself in the past few years for creating and streaming music on-the-spot with just a keyboard, loop machine and production equipment – and you may want to note this – in a bath robe. The viral star will be giving Indians a taste of his eccentric music and performance skills in the eponymously-titled The Marc Rebillet Concert, produced by Goa-based events community, Goa Sound Tamasha. That's not all. The exclusive show also features performances by indie bands Tandava Sound System X 10000 Lions, Shantam Khanna X Ranjit Arapurakal X Elvis Lobo, and Shanka Tribe. At Echo, Goa, 24 February, 4pm. Book tickets on Insider.

Academy Award-nominated Turkish film, Dry Grasses, will be screened at BIFFes

A feast of world cinema

It's going to be a showcase of some of the best films, and filmmakers, of the world at the 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes). Set to kickoff on 29 February, the week-long festival will serve over 200 award-winning films, from over 50 countries, across 10 categories such as Contemporary World Cinema, Retrospectives, Asian Cinema Competition and Women Power in Filmmaking. Some of the noteworthy films being screened include Dry Grasses, 20,000 Species of Bees, Amal, 20 Days in Mariupol, Sthal, Thadavu along with retrospectives of directors Mrinal Sen and Abbas Kiarostami. Workshops, talks and panel discussions will also be a part of the programming. At PVR Orion Mall, Rajajinagar; at Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy, Banashankari; at Dr. Rajkumar Bhavana, Karnataka Chalanachitra Kalavidara Sangha, Chamrajpet, 29 February-7 March, 10am onwards. For details and registrations visit biffes.org.

