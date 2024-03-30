4 events to soak up a lot of culture this week Lounge's pick of events this week includes a play that tackles loneliness, a sharply curated show of Indian contemporary art, a public art festival and a double bill of shows dedicated to India's courtesans /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-event-calendar-theatre-art-culture-music-nmacc-111711719129320.html 111711719129320 story

A look at loneliness

Collective Madness Studios, a Mumbai-based theatre, design and media collective, will stage Jump, a black comedy about life and death. Written and directed by Maneesh Verma, the two-actor play unspools when a female executive, who is about to jump off a roof, is saved by a male cab driver. As the characters from completely opposite worlds meet, interesting perspectives emerge. The play was commissioned by the Serendipity Arts Festival 2023. At Rangashankara, JP Nagar, 5-6 April, at 7.30pm (Friday), 3.30pm and 7.30pm (Saturday); at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, Bengaluru, 8 April, at 7pm.

Sultana's Reality by Afrah Shafiq (Photo by Studio Flusser)

Contemporary art

Indian contemporary art exhibition, Liminal Gaps, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), will feature the works of conceptual artists Ayesha Singh, Raqs Media Collective, Asim Waqif and Afrah Shafiq. The exhibition explores the idea of transitional spaces. While Singh’s Hybrid Spaces re-imagines India’s skylines, Raqs presents five works that meditate on the human experience of time, Waqif’s Chaal examines notions of ecology and anthropology, and Afrah Shafiq’s Sultana’s Reality looks at the first generation of women to be educated in pre-independence India. At Art House, NMACC, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, 31 March-9 June, 11am-6.30pm. Book tickets on Bookmyshow.

O Gaanewali is written and curated by Avanti Patel. (NCPA)

In the name of the ‘Gaanewali’

The Indian Music Experience museum (IME) is organising a set of programs this weekend as part of ‘Women’s History Month’ programming. This evening, get ready to watch O Gaanewali, a performance of Hindustani semi-classical music (including thumri, dadra, ghazal, hori, kajri) interspersed with stories of the women performers who contributed immensely to the evolution/growth of these forms. The show is written and curated by Avanti Patel, and performed by Patel and Rutuja Lad on vocals, accompanied by three young instrumentalists on the tabla, harmonium and sarangi.

On Sunday, watch Zikr Us Parivash Ka, a film on Begum Akhtar, one of the last legendary courtesans of India who came to be called Malika-e-Ghazal (Queen of the Ghazal) for her unique style of rendering ghazals. Directed by Nirmal Chander Dandriyal, the film weaves together the accounts of those who remember her with undimmed fondness and warmth. At IME Museum, JP Nagar 7th phase, Bengaluru, 30-31 March, at 6.30pm (Saturday), 2pm (Sunday) . Entry free. RSVP at indianmusicexperience.org.

An installation to be on display at the Whitefield Art Collective 2024.

A collective celebration of art

The seventh edition of the Whitefield Art Collective is set to kickoff next week in Bengaluru. With Transcending Boundaries as the theme, the public art festival, supported by Yuj Arts Foundation, will showcase over 100 art works including installations, sculptures, paintings and photographs. The festival's collaborators this year include the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bangalore University, Bangalore School of Design and Red Line and Gallery Sara Arakkal. A key highlight is a photo exhibit featuring charismatic portraits of women scientists who have made their mark in various domains of science. The exhibit is being shown in association with the UNESCO New Delhi office. The collective will also be displaying a retrospective of works by renowned abstract artists, the late Achuthan Kadallur and P Gopinath. At VR Bengaluru, Whitefield Main Road, Bengaluru, 5 April - 5 May.

