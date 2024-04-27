5 events for a cracking week ahead This week packs a punch with a new summer menu, an art show, a documentary on the recent Indian farmers' movement, a musical tribute to Tagore and an uplifting play about everyday joys /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-event-calendar-food-art-culture-music-111714147960798.html 111714147960798 story

Summer bounty

The Bombay Canteen is paying homage to the vibrant seasonal produce with its new menu. One of the highlights includes a small plate of summer gourd chokha, made with roasted ridge and ash gourds, white beans mixed with mustard oil, and blended into a smooth dip. This is then topped with a fresh kachumbar of pears and radish pods, and a swirl of roasted tomato oil. Some of the other dishes on the menu include ragda pattice, green tomato korma, lasaniya batata, and Syrian marrow masala. There is also the “Not Your Aam Experience”, which features mango varieties from across the country. The menu is available at The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel, Mumbai, 12 noon to 1am, and 11am to 1am.

A painting from the two-person exhibition, (Un)Settled.

Mapping time and space

Experimenter is presenting (Un)Settled, a two-person exhibition by Kanishka Raja and Rathin Barman, at its space in Kolkata. The show explores the many similarities between the practices of both artists. Past influences, ideas of migration and immediate concerns came together in both their vocabularies. “While Raja’s paintings offer single point views of the interiors, of mostly domestic spaces, Rathin Barman’s works look at built structures from the outside, in an ever expanding field of vision,” states the exhibition note. On view at Experimenter, Ballygunge Place, Kolkata, till 15 June, Monday-Saturday, 10.30am to 6.30pm.

A still from Chardi Kala

The right fight

Vikalp Bengaluru in collaboration with Bangalore International Centre will be presenting Chardi Kala - An Ode To Resilience, a long documentary directed by Prateek Sekhar next week. The documentary follows the farmers’ protests that began in September 2020, after the Indian government passed three agricultural laws aimed at liberalising the farm economy, until their victory. Along with the strong mobilisation by the farmer unions, it was the embodiment of Sikh principle of ‘sewa’ and the expression ‘chardi kala’ (eternal optimism) that made the movement dynamic, unique and strengthened its undying and indomitable spirit. And it is this everyday resilience that the film seeks to showcase and celebrate. The director will be present for a post-screening conversation with Swati Dandekar. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on 1 May, 6.30pm. For details and registrations, bangaloreinternationalcentre.org/event/chardi-kala.

The members of the Shahana Shilpi Sangha group that will be presenting Baul Robi

A musical tribute to Tagore

To commemorate the 163rd birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Shahana Shilpi Sangha, the performing group of Shahana Tagore Centre for Indian Music and Culture, Mumbai will be performing Baul Robi, a musical exploration of folk music-based melodies of Tagore. The 75-minutes-long performance will be a multimedia exploration where the music will be accompanied by visuals, illustrating how Tagore was inspired by local traditions to create an idiom that was his own, both in terms of language and music. Songs selected for the presentation also include a few that were written for his plays. At Experimental Theatre: NCPA, 3 May, 6.30pm. Book tickets on bookmyshow.com and ncpamumbai.com.

A still from Every Brilliant Thing, directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee and performed by Vivek Madan.

The joy in small things

QTP theatre company, Mumbai is presenting 11 shows of the English play, Every Brilliant Thing, across Mumbai, Pune and Baroda, over the next few weeks. Staged in an in-the-round setting, this intimate piece about a seven-year-old boy who seeks to cheer his ill mother, is all about love, life, family, mental health and a list of all the wonderful things in the world! Written by Duncan Macmillan with John Donahoe, the play is directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee and performed by Vivek Madan. At Museum Plaza, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, on 27 April, 5.30pm; at Of10, Powai, on 28 April, 6pm; at Harkat Studios, Versova, from 3-5 May, 5pm and 8pm; at Ark Gallery, Baroda, on 30 April, 8.30pm.

