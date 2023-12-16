5 events that make the week look good The week ahead spells fun for us with two art shows, music festivals celebrating rock and EDM and a delicious seafood pop in Goa /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-event-calendar-art-culture-music-food-111702699198745.html 111702699198745 story

A glimpse into the artist’s soul

Artworks as portals to artists’ workings of the mind—that’s the premise of Latitude 28’s latest show, Inscapes: In Search Of A Place. One gets to view the landscapes in context of the artists’ own emotions. Curated by Premjish Achari, the exhibition features works by over 30 artists such as Anupama Alias, Ganesh Haloi, Gigi Scaria, G.R. Iranna, Ranbir Kaleka, Jagannath Panda, and more. “The curatorial premise of inscape allows us to explore various artistic practices that engage with psychogeography, cultural rootedness, atmospheric pieces...,” states the curatorial note. The show will be on at Bikaner House, Delhi, from 18-24 December, Monday to Saturday, 11am-7pm.

British rock band, Deep Purple

A weekend for Rock

it's going to be a celebration of rock music at Bengaluru’s Bandland music festival with global icons Deep Purple and Goo Goo Dolls set to headline the two-day event, no less. The other international acts who will be taking the stage are American indie rockers, The War on Drugs and Australian punks Amyl and The Sniffers. Bandland, co-produced by BookMyShow, will also be showcasing homegrown talents like Parikrama, Parvaaz, The F16s, Aswekeepsearching, Skrat, Pacifist and The Earth Below. At Embassy International Riding School Ground, Bengaluru, 16-17 December, 4pm-9.45pm.

An artwork by Rooshad Shroff

A play between light and dark

Gallery 47-A, which has been co-founded by C&L Design and Baro Market, has always focused on the intersections of art and design. Its latest show is no different. Curated by Kunal Shah, In The Absence Of Darkness features work by the likes of Anand and Anuj Ambalal, Jayshree Poddar, Klove Studio, Lekha Washington, Paul Matter, Riyazuddin, and Rooshad Shroff. According to the curatorial note, the artists use light and darkness to convey emotions, ideas and the passage of time. The show can be viewed at 47-A, Khotachiwadi, Mumbai, till 6 January, 2024, 11am-7pm (except Mondays).

Grammy award-winning producer and DJ Afrojack

Let's get electric

It's going to be a celebration of music, technology, and community at the OnePlus AI Music Festival, happening in Bengaluru tomorrow. Being held on the occasion of OnePlus' 10 year anniversary, the music festival brings the best electronic music talent out there. Grammy award-winning producer and DJ Afrojack is the headliner. The other accompanying acts include Ritviz, Lost Stories, Diorange, Kayan and Progressive Brothers. At Manpho Convention Centre (Outdoor), Bengaluru, 17 December, 3pm onwards.

A Ministry of Crab specialty

A four-course seafood pop up that spells delicious

Oceanfront luxe hotel, W Goa, in collaboration with Ministry of Crab, Mumbai is set to host a gastronomic pop-up at its award-winning gin bar, Sylvia. This culinary event, taking place from today will showcase the culinary prowess of celebrity chef Dharshan Munidasa, founder of Ministry of Crab, the award-winning restaurant from Sri Lanka, and culinary head chef Jerry Thomas from Ministry of Crab, Mumbai. The pop-up features a specially curated four-course set menu that includes both non-vegetarian and vegetarian options. The non-vegetarian menu has the Avocado Crab Salad, Garlic Chilli Prawns and the specialty dish, Pepper Crab. Vegetarians can savour the Avocado Tomato Salad, Moc(k) Baked Crab and Goan Curry. Finish your meal on a sweet note with the decadent Coconut Crème Brûlée. The set menu is priced at Rs. 6500 plus taxes per person for non-vegetarians and Rs. 4500 plus taxes per person for vegetarians. At W Goa, 16-31 December, for dinner daily and for lunch & dinner on weekends. For reservations, call 7821963677.

