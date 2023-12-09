5 events you must check out this week An art exhibition, a festival celebrating Indian wool, a music tour, a gender festival and an Oriental winter menu are keeping us entertained this week /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-event-calendar-art-culture-music-food-111702053364926.html 111702053364926 story

Abstract Memories

Art Alive is presenting a solo show, In The Forest Of The Night, featuring works of artist Tara Sabharwal. Curated by Jesal Thacker, the exhibition is part of the third edition of the Delhi Art Week (1-10 December). The title has been taken from William Blake’s famous poem, The Tyger, which focuses on the elusive and mysterious characteristics of the predator. The artist’s abstract works interpret what it is like to walk into the forests of the night, when the auditory, olfactory and tactile faculties are heightened. Each series in the show is akin to mnemonic patterns that reflect on a memory of a place, sound or smell. On view at Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Delhi, till 15 December, 11am-7pm.

The Desi Oon festival celebrates indigenous varieties of wool in India

All Things Wool

A unique festival in the Capital is celebrating indigenous varieties of wool in India. Titled Desi Oon, the fifth edition of this event has been organised by Delhi-based Centre for Pastoralism, which works across the country on collaborative programmes to enhance livelihood security for pastoralists. The festival doesn’t just offer a marketplace to pastoral communities to showcase their products but also seeks to create awareness about the wool development sector in the country. The event has already seen several buyer-seller meets co-hosted by the Central Wool Development Board to better understand the industry requirements. At Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House, Delhi, till 11 December, 11am -7pm.

Suraksha Kosh, an illustrated lexicon for domestic violence survivors, by Gender Bender grantee Shonottra Kumar.

Gender's Evolving Perspectives

Gender Bender, a multi-arts festival that celebrates fresh perspectives of gender, celebrates its ninth edition in Bengaluru this weekend. A joint project of Sandbox collective & Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, the initiative aims to create and foster spaces needed for important conversations that contribute to our constantly evolving understanding of gender and its implications, including the need for intersectionality with audiences and artists alike. This weekend at the festival, audiences can meet this year's grantees and view their works in the Grantee Showcase. The Curated Section features performance, talks, arts encounters and workshops. At the Goethe-Institut /Max Mueller Bhavan, CMH Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, 9-10 December, 10am- 8pm. Entry is free.

Indie singer-songwriter Malavika Manoj aka Mali

Fuelled by Music

Indie musician Maalavika ‘Mali’ Manoj embarks on a nationwide tour to promote her latest single, Semi Automatic Butane. The single, which talks about our compulsive habits, has the singer delving into a darker, grittier sound. And now with her Semi Automatic Butane Tour, Mali is ready to enthrall audiences across the country with her audio visual artistry. At Freemason’s Brewworks, Ganeshguri, Guwahati, on 9 December, 9pm; at Fandom at Gilly's Redefined, Koramangala, Bengaluru, on 15 December, 9pm; at EXT by The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on 17 December, 9pm. Book tickets on Insider.

Lemongrass Chicken with Noodles at Shiro, Bengaluru

A Warm Bowl of Wintry Goodness

Bengaluru-based pan-Asian restaurant Shiro is ready to unveil its special winter menu starting 15 December. A celebration of the season's essence, the new Winter Bowl menu brings together flavours from Japan, Korea, China, and Southeast Asia. Indulge in soupy bowls featuring the Vietnamese comfort food Pho, heartwarming Japanese Sukiyaki with udon noodles, and the Korean Jjamppong seafood soup. The menu also showcases one pot meals such as Japanese Claypot Sesame Salmon, Korean BBQ Bulgogi and the Thai special Pad Kaprow Gai that promise to bring flavour and warmth to the winter table. At Shiro, UB City, Bengaluru, 15 December-15 January, for lunch and dinner.

