5 events that make this week a mixed medley

Capturing the chaos of social media

Vikalp Bengaluru—a community of documentary enthusiasts —along with the Bangalore International Centre is screening a film about a youth caught in the chaos of social media and smartphones. 15 Seconds A Lifetime (2022), a 62-minute film in Marathi, Hindi and English, has been directed by Divya Kharnare. The film looks at the time when, outside of China, India was the biggest market for TikTok—that is until it was banned. A young adult, Mayur Natekar, gets obsessed with the app, finding it an escape from the harsh reality of growing up in a middle-income family. Eventually the virtual world takes its toll. On 27 December, 6.30pm at Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru.

Under The Peepal Tree aims to create a special space for fathers and children to participate in enriching experiences

Celebrating the father-child bond

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), with Grooming Babies—a social enterprise dedicated to involved parenting—is hosting the eighth edition of Under The Peepal Tree. Held in the sunken garden at the NCPA, the festival creates a special space for fathers and children to participate in enriching experiences. It is open to kids, aged 4-10. This year the festival is focusing on cultural traditions of Rajasthan. Fathers, with their children, can participate in an immersive craft experience, listen to folk tunes or attend a session of the kaavad katha. Under the Peepal Tree will be held at the NCPA, Mumbai, on 23 December, 4-7pm.

Members of Euphoria at the Dhoom-Our India tour announcement event

Back on the road with music

Rock band Euphoria are 25 years this year and are celebrating the milestone in the best way possible: by embarking on an India tour. Starting on 9 December, the Dhoom! Our India Tour lands this weekend in Gurugram. With a curated set list, special guests, exclusive previews from the upcoming album, a healthy dose of nostalgia, and a lot of rock and roll attitude, the band promises to give their fans—old and new—an unforgettable experience. Imperfecto Patio, Sector 51, Gurugram, on 24 December, 8pm onwards.

Dancers of Nrityantar Ensemble, Bengaluru

A classical dance showcase for margazhi

Medai Bengaluru will be hosting a five-day classical dance event, Margazhi Season, in the city next week. The event promises to be a celebration of classical dance forms from all over India with performances by established artistes. On Monday, Prabhat Arts International will present VIVIda, a performance that blends Kathak and Bharatanatyam with contemporary aesthetics. On Tuesday, noted Odissi exponent Madhulita Mohapatra along with her troupe, Nrityantar Ensemble will present Colours of Krishna. The other performances include Kuchipudi Kathanam by Avanthika Collective, kathak recital Dashashwamedha by Jayeeta Dutta and BhavaNuta - A Sampoorna Adhyatma Ramayana by Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation. At Medai Bengaluru, Koramangala 5th Block, 25-29 December, 6.30pm. Book tickets on BookMyShow.

Sunburn Goa is being held for four days this year with Enchanted Forest as the theme

End the year with EDM

Keeping with tradition, Sunburn Festival returns next week to end the year on a spectacular way. With Enchanted Forest as theme this year, the EDM festival will have six jaw-dropping stages that will host over 120+ artists including Timmy Trumpet, Alesso, Charlotte de Witte, Hardwell, Sander von Doorn, Coyu, Maddix and more. With luxury VVIP experiences, curated F&B and afterparties thrown into the mix, the music fest invites EDM-heads to Live Love Dance, again! At Vagator, Goa, 28-31 December, 2pm onwards.

