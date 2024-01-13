5 events for an artful week ahead This week packs in quite a lot with Kanan Gill's comedy tour, a musical ‘baithak’, a samurai film festival, concerts by two loved rock bands and a mural exhibit celebrating the country's artisanal heritage /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-event-calendar-art-culture-music-comedy-film-festival-111705048990430.html 111705048990430 story

Literary Humour

Comedian Kanan Gill kicks off his much-awaited India tour of 19 shows across 16 cities this week. Titled the Kanan Gill Experience—India Tour 2024, on the show schedule is a double bill of side-splitting laughter and insightful humour. Beginning with his hour-long newest stand-up special, OK, Bye!, the highlight of the show will be Gill doing a book reading from his novel Acts Of God, followed by a question and answer session and... some more jokes. At Jose Thomas Performing Arts Center, Kochi, on 13 January, 7.30pm; Kerala Arts & Crafts Village, Thiruvananthapuram on 14 January, 7.30pm; Good Shepherd Hall, Bengaluru, 19-21 January, 7.30pm. Book tickets on Insider.in.

The Courtyard Baithak series hopes to dissolve the boundaries that exist between the artist and the audience.

A Musical Evening

Bengaluru’s popular community space The Courtyard is set to host the 13th sitting of the Courtyard Baithak series. Conceived as a contemporary take on the golden era of informal small gatherings around music and poetry, the series hopes to dissolve the boundaries that exist between the artist and the audience. The Baithak will be a celebration of Sufi and ghazal music and the performance will be led by Ustad Faiyaz Khan of the Kirana gharana with curator Trilochan Kampli on the tabla, Sarfaraz Khan on the sarangi, and Sandeep Pillai on guitar. At The Courtyard, Shanthinagar, Bengaluru, on 17 January, 7.30pm. Book tickets on urbanaut.app.

A poster of Throne of Blood (Wikipedia)

A weekend for samurai movies

The Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the India Habitat Centre, is currently hosting a five-day Japanese Classics Samurai Film Festival in the Capital. The festival, curated by Murtaza Ali Khan for the foundation, aims to transport audiences to the enchanting era of Samurai epic films from the 1950s and 60s. This weekend, catch Yojimbo and Throne of Blood, two classics by auteur Akira Kurosawa. Entry to the screenings is free. At Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, on 13-14 January, 7pm.

A poster for The Ocean and The Bridge weekend concert

Time for some desi rock

Enabling Leadership, a global non-profit organization championing the cause of leadership and life skills development among young children, will be hosting two musical concerts in Bengaluru this weekend. Titled ‘The Ocean and The Bridge’, the musical event features live performance by renowned indie bands, Indian Ocean (on 13 January) and Thaikkuddam Bridge (on 14 January). Proceeds from the concerts will go towards supporting children covered by Enabling Leadership’s programmes. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Residency Road, Bengaluru, on 13-14 January; 6.30pm.

An art work by Kalyan Joshi that is a part of the Hamari Virasat mural

A tribute to India's artisanal heritage

To celebrate the 75th year of the Indian Constitution, Hand For Handmade Foundation, a Mumbai-based network of artisans, designers, NGOs and craft patrons, has created a mural called Hamari Virasat. The visually spectacular mural showcases 75 different 1m x 1m handmade textile artworks inspired by the art represented on the preamble of the Indian Constitution. Launched on 12 January, Hamari Virasat has been designed in the format of a travelling exhibition and will be on display across key cities in the country over the next few months. The endeavour is supported by the JSW Group. At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS Museum), Mumbai, till 14 January. (CSMVS Museum); at Cross Maidan during the Kala Ghoda festival in Mumbai from 20-28 January.

