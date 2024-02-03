5 events that make it a happening week With two art exhibitions, a music festival, a spoken word festival and a cocktail festival, this week is buzzing with action /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-event-calendar-art-culture-music-cocktails-community-festivals-111706929119096.html 111706929119096 story

The art of changing ecologies

A timely exhibition, Critical Zones. In Search of Common Ground, is taking place in Delhi. Co-produced by the ZKM | Karlsruhe (Germany) and the Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai, the show highlights the coexistence of all life forms. The artists have simulated the relations between different life forms via art, while shining the spotlight on the existential threat to our collective existence. The Delhi edition has been curated by Bettina Korintenberg, a cultural studies scholar, whose practice focuses on interrogating digital and global media ecology. On at Max Mueller Bhavan, Delhi, till 9 March, 10am-7pm.

Artwork by Asit Kumar Mandal on display at Timeless Strokes: The Masters

Showcasing masterpieces

Delhi’s Gallery VSB, founded by Vandana Bhargava in 2004, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a group show on modern and contemporary masters. Titled Timeless Strokes: The Masters, it features works by 24 master artists from the post-independence period. Some of the artists include Akbar Padamsee, Bhupen Khakhar, K.K.Hebbar, and K.G. Subramanyan. The idea is to showcase the diversity in themes, narratives and treatments. According to Bhargava, their distinct styles and fearless exploration of themes convey deeper emotions and cultural significance. On view at Gallery VSB, Saket, Delhi, till 15 February, Monday to Saturday, noon to 8pm.

Echoes of Earth, India's greenest festival, debuts in Goa

Music echoes in the Western Ghats

India's greenest festival, Echoes of Earth, travels upwards to Goa this weekend. Spanning a 100 acres, the festival has 40+ international and local artists performing on 4 uniquely designed stages with the intent to celebrate one Earth. Envisioned as a responsible festival, the central theme for the debut edition is ‘Ensemble of the Wild’, which focuses on the interconnectedness of the Western Ghats and touches on Goa’s rich eco-systems. As for the line-up, its a diverse mix with international acts like Satori, Glassbeams, Oden & Fatzo, (((O))) of Sundrop Garden, Garden City Movement, Space Dimension Controller, Balkan Bump and more. Adding to the mix are Indian and Goa-based artists like Leaxan Freitas, Merak, Elbows, Dualist Inquiry, Discokid, Vairaagi, and Shantam & Steffan. At Chopdem Goa, till 4 February, 3pm onwards.

A poster of Spoken Fest 2024's roster of performers

A festival for creativity

Mumbai readies for the Spoken Fest this weekend. A multi-stage performing art festival which promises to ‘spark the creator in you’, the 2024 edition is an unabashed celebration of words, voices and stories. The schedule for the next two days is replete with music, theatre, poetry and stories that promise to be a collective emotional experience for audiences. The festival's haul of 75+ artists includes names like Vishal Bharadwaj, Rekha Bharadwaj, Zakir Khan, Varun Grover, Dolly Singh, Alok Vaid Menon, Shefali Shah, Nikita Gill, Abish Mathew and Swanand Kirkire among others. At Jio World Garden, Mumbai, 3-4 February, 1pm-10pm. Book tickets on Insider.com.

India Cocktail Week is back in Bengaluru for its 4th edition

A concoction of cocktails and entertainment

India Cocktail Week will be stirring and shaking cocktails with a huge dose of fun in Bengaluru this weekend. Curated by WMS Entertainment and Passcode Hospitality, the fourth edition of the festival features bar pop-ups, takeovers, live electronic music, art, and culinary delights that reflect the city's evolving cocktail landscape. Among the lineup of brands taking part are 1800 Tequila, Absolut, Bacardí, Baileys, Beefeater, Black & White, Bushmills Irish Whiskey, Gordon’s Gin, Jose Cuervo, Ki No Bi, Lucifer’s Gold and more. The event features takeovers by Locale Firenze, ranked #46 on the 50 Best list and Stay Gold Flamingo, ranked #32 on Asia's 50 Best. To top it all, attendees can look forward to performances by artists like Yotto, T.ill Apes, Sickflip, Stalvart John, and Kampai. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Bengaluru, 3-4 February, 3pm onwards.

