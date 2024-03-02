5 events you must explore this week Get the month off to a cool start by exploring events that include three distinctive art shows, an Indo-Italian jazz concert, and a Bangla rock music evening /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-event-calendar-art-culture-music-111709297164758.html 111709297164758 story

A practice undeterred by challenges

A new exhibition, Chitrakoodam, celebrates the life of artist C.N.Karunakaran. Organised by the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, Bengaluru, and Palette People, Kochi, the show highlights the practice of the artist, who played a pivotal role in the modern art movement post-independence. Born in 1940 in Brahmakulam, Kerala, Karunakaran was mentored by D.P. Choudhari and K.C.S. Paniker. Undeterred by challenges such as the loss of the use of a leg due to typhoid, the artist pursued painting and design with a passion. In 1973, he founded Kerala’s first private art gallery, Chithrakootam. On display at Maini Sadan, Bengaluru, till 31 March, 10am-6pm, Monday to Saturday.

Tarshito and Kalamkari, Tarshito with M.V. Reddy and Frank Ventura, Acrylic, ink and colours (kasami).

Art for a connected world

Gallery Threshold is all set to present a solo show of works by Italian artist Tarshito N. Strippoli. Titled Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: The World Is One Family, the exhibition was shown last year at the Bihar Museum. Strippoli has created the works in collaboration with Indian artists specialising in 25 traditional forms. This is in sync with his belief that the world is indeed one family, with artists sharing affinity with one another, irrespective of differences in languages or cultures. On view at National Crafts Museum, Delhi, from 5 March to 15 April, 10am-5.30pm (closed on Monday).

India Jazz Up concert

A confluence of three maestros

The Embassy of Italy in New Delhi, in collaboration with the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre in New Delhi, the Cultural Institute of Italy in Mumbai, and the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru, is presently hosting its 2024 flagship event, ‘India, Jazz Up!’ A groundbreaking jazz concert, it brings together the unparalleled talents of trumpeter Paolo Fresu, pianist-composer Rita Marcotulli, and percussionist Trilok Gurtu. The concert is a true convergence of music where Fresu's expertise of European jazz nouvelle vague melds with Marcotulli's Brazilian, African, and Indian music influences and Gurtu's mastery over Indian classical and Western rhythms. The first show was held in the Capital on 29 February. At NCPA, Mumbai, 2 March, 7pm; at Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, on 3 March, 7pm. Book tickets on Bookmyshow.

Bangla rock band, Fossils

Roll with Bangla Rock

Forum for Durgotsab, organisers of community Durga Puja in Kolkata, Howrah and Burdwan will be hosting their annual Pujowalader Gaan Pujo. This year, the musical event features performances by two much-loved Bangla rock bands: Fossils (India) and Nagar Baul James (Bangladesh). The bands will be sharing the stage together after a long time making this concert one to remember. At Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, on 3 March, 5pm. Book tickets on Insider.

An artwork from Vichitra by Tejal Patni

An experiential art show

Photographer Tejal Patni will be presenting Vichitra at Snowball Studios next week. Drawing inspiration from the Hindi word, Vichitra, which translates to ‘bizarre’, Patni invites viewers to journey beyond the surface, delving into the hidden truths that unfold when the lights dim, and the world turns inward. Inspired from his encounter with an unfinished building in Delhi, the art show unveils the tales of diverse individuals converging in a shared space, transcending physical boundaries. At Snowball Studios, Worli, Mumbai from

9-12 March, 11.30am - 6:30pm.

