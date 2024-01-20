5 events you must check out this week This week has a lot to offer with a new, very French menu, an exhibition of Indian musical instruments, a music concert, a festival of design, and a contemporary dance biennial /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-event-calendar-art-culture-food-music-dance-111705721317433.html 111705721317433 story

The art of French cuisine

Amiel Gourmet in Bengaluru has unveiled a new menu that delves deeper into French cuisine. You can choose from an array of dishes such as the mushroom cappuccino, fig and goat cheese millefeuille, made with a nuts filo pastry, compressed balsamic figs, goat cheese and greens, a variety of quiches, and the signature spice-crusted sea bass served with sauteed baby potatoes. There is also the signature croque monsieur, an open-faced sourdough sandwich. If you just want a quick bite, a hot cuppa with an assortment of four mini pastries as an option. Available at Amiel Gourmet, Sahakaranagar, Bengaluru, Monday to Sunday, 10am-10 pm.

A large Nagara from Rajasthan will be on display in the Vadya exhibition.

Instrumental to fine music

The National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, in collaboration with Mati, an alternative art gallery which focuses on folk and tribal art, is showcasing the rich musical legacy of India in a new exhibition, Vadya. The idea is to shine the spotlight on a wide range of folk, tribal and classical musical instruments. The objects on showcase have been drawn from the collections of the Crafts Museum and Mati. The exhibition has been divided into folk, tribal and classical categories and hopes to create awareness about the need to preserve some of these instruments. At the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, Pragati Maidan, Delhi, till 28 February, 10am-5.30pm.

Sushma Soma (third from left) and the ensemble performing Home SOS: Sounds of Sustainability.

A musical call for action

Award-winning musician and environmental advocate Sushma Soma will be unveiling a musical performance, Home SOS: Sounds of Sustainability, this evening in Bengaluru. Designed as an immersive, thought-provoking performance, Home SOS is a powerful call to action for saving our ‘home’, our planet, through simple shifts in conscious, earth-friendly choices. Led by Sushma Soma, the performance will feature a live production crafted in collaboration with multi-percussionist and music producer Praveen Sparsh, and Bharatanatyam choreographer and dancer Mythili Prakash. Soma will be accompanied by Adyar D Balasubramani on nadaswaram, N Deepan on parai, M Rajendran on thamuru, Sumesh Narayanan on percussion and M Vijay on satti. Home SOS is an extension of the album, HOME, that Soma created with American composer and musician Aditya Prakash in 2022. At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur, on 20 January, 6pm. Book tickets on Insider.

Participants at the previous edition of Designuru

A vibrant celebration of design

Designuru, Bengaluru's festival of art, architecture and design is back for its fourth edition. Envisioned to take design to the masses, the festival celebrates and promotes a broad spectrum of design disciplines across cultural and commercial platforms, Designuru aims to take design to the masses. Hosted by the Indian Institute of Interior Designers – Bangalore Regional Chapter (IID BRC), Designuru 4.0 will be held week-long. Besides talks, panel discussions, installations, movies and workshops, the festival will also feature live demonstrations by national award winning artisans from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The events have been curated by some of the city's established names in the field, such as Anshul Choda, Soumitro Ghosh, Neelam Manjunath, Vijay Narnapati among others. At Rangoli Metro Boulevard, MG Road, Jan 19-25, 10am to 8pm.

Dancers rehearse for Sparks: Mahabharata Opera Project - Mantras, Fights and Threnody. (Samuel Rajkumar)

Bringing the best of world contemporary dance

The Attakkalari India Biennial (AIB) is all set to unveil its 11th edition, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Regarded as South Asia’s most important and largest international contemporary dance and movement arts festival, AIB this year stretches itself to be a three-months-long event that will showcase performances spanning multiple genres and themes, alongside workshops and masterclasses. The highlight of the inaugural week is the world preview of Sparks Mahabharata Opera Project - Mantras, Fights and Threnody. Directed by Giorgio Barberio Corsetti, set to the compositions of Riccardo Nova, and choreographed by Attakkalari's Jayachandran Palazhy, the 70-minute production is a contemporary interpretation of selected sections of the Mahabharata. An Indo-Italian-German co-production, the performance features Varijashree Venugopal on vocals, BC Manjunath on mridangam, Guru Prasanna on khanjira, alongside musicians from MusikFabrik (Germany), dancers, martial artists, and acrobats from Europe and India. At Ranga Shankara, Bengaluru, on 23 January, 7.30pm.

