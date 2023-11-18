5 events for a buzzy week ahead This week's event calendar is abuzz with a photography exhibition, a mystical art show, a Japanese-inspired menu, an art festival, and Irish pop group Westlife's three-city tour /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-event-calendar-art-culture-food-music-111700242062972.html 111700242062972 story

Breaking from the norm

Now get a glimpse of Bengal’s rituals and festivals in a new suite of artworks by Sanjay Das. Titled The Red Hibiscus Trail, the exhibition is being presented by Delhi’s Gallery Ragini and curated by Ina Puri. The artist has, over a decade, travelled through the state. According to Puri, Das’ journeys took him to villages, documenting the lives of craftsmen, mridangam players, shankha jewellers, kantha weavers, etc. “Photography has been traditionally a medium depending on light, but in this instance, we have a photographer who uses both light and darkness in his compositions with equal ease.” At Bikaner House, Delhi, 18-25 November, 11am-8pm.

Triptych by Satish Gupta on show at Zen Thunder. Zen Silence

Mysticism in art

Gallery Art & Soul is presenting Zen Thunder. Zen Silence, at the Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai. The show brings Satish Gupta, a painter, sculptor, printmaker and calligrapher known for his monumental copper sculptures, to the city after seven years, with a set of limited-edition works such as Zenga and a large sculpture, Brahmand. The gallery note on the artist, interested in mysticism and Zen philosophy, notes: “The calm, he believes, is a gift from Buddha. Perhaps Buddha is holding the artist’s hands on is journey through life with his creative companions: a brush, paint, some sculpting tools and an endless curiosity in cosmic meditations.” At Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, 22-27 November, 11am-7pm.

Grilled Miso Cod in Maharaja Style at Yataii

A delicious slice of Japan

Yataii, Shangri-La Bengaluru's contemporary Japanese restaurant, has introduced its new menu crafted by chef Yoshinori Mizutani, famed for his tuna carving technique. The menu seamlessly melds traditional Japanese culinary artistry with global influences, offering an immersive culinary journey that emphasizes simplicity and a strong sense of locality. The menu features signature dishes such as the Lobster Tempura and Lobster Teppanyaki. Showcasing Mizutani's creative prowess are the Grilled Miso Seabass and Grilled Miso Cod in Maharaja Style. Desserts on the menu include the Drayaki- a fluffy Japanese pancake, the Baked Matcha Cheesecake and the Madagascar chocolate stuffed poached pears. At Shangri-La Bengaluru, Palace Road, from Wednesday to Monday, 6.30pm-11.30pm, on Sunday from 12pm to 3.30pm.

Rock Pool restaurant in W Goa

An arty fest in Sunshine State

Rock Pool, W Goa’s restaurant with a view, is hosting the first edition of the Mainstreet Art Festival this evening. The open air event promises to be a delightful meld of live art, music, delectable food and shopping- all served against the backdrop of a mesmerising sunset. Brands and artists showcasing at the event include Rey&I (swimwear), Brown Rice Studio (clothing), Dreamcatchers Goa (dreamcatchers), Asymmetry Anagha (mandala art), Artlia (resin art), Curiousletters (calligraphy) and Vikram Paranjappe (speed artist), among others. At Rockpool, W Goa, Vagator, 18 November, 5pm onwards. Book tickets on Insider.

Band members of Westlife (from left) Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan (Westlife)

With wild dreams and songs from Ireland

Westlife, critically acclaimed across the globe as the most successful Irish boyband, are finally making their long-awaited debut in India. The four-member band is bringing The Wild Dreams Tour to Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi next weekend. A much-loved band in the 90s and 00s before, Westlife has been enjoying a great second coming since its members reunited in 2018: they played a sold-out show in Wembley Stadium, London and released their 12th studio album in 2021. The two-year running strong Wild Dreams tour is a culmination of all the decades of their successes. Expect to hear the pop stars sing their greatest hits including 'Swear It Again', 'Flying Without Wings', 'World Of Our Own', 'My Love', 'If I Let You Go', 'Uptown Girl', as well as fresh pop anthems from their new album. At Members Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, 24 November, 6pm; At Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, 25 November, 6pm; At Gate No 2, JLN Stadium, Delhi, 26 November, 6pm. Book tickets on Bookmyshow.

