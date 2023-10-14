4 events for a stimulating week ahead An inventive Goan menu, a rock opera about Kabir, a musical celebration and a sustainability summit, the events for the week offer food for thought /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-event-calendar-art-culture-food-music-111697214930563.html 111697214930563 story

Taste of Goa

The new menu at Mumbai’s O Pedro reflects Goan cuisine in imaginative ways, with the Portuguese influence running through multiple courses. There’s a charcuterie board with cheese mousse alongside tangy kokum and tomato jam, and cured ham with melon cheese (inspired by guava cheese). Small plates, known as petiscos in Portugal, have a creamy pumpkin pâté inspired by the Goan Pumpkin Foogath (a stir-fry), topped with herb oil and basil emulsion. Order a tall mug of beer and enjoy with Goan cashews coated with the tangy and spicy Ambotik masala. At O Pedro, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, noon-1am. For reservations, call 7506525554.

A poster for Kabeera Khada Bazaar Mein

A rock opera about Kabir

Bengaluru will host five shows of Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein —A Rock Opera, which premiered at the Mahindra Kabira Festival 2021 to critical acclaim and popularity—two shows are scheduled for this weekend, at Courtyard Koota and Bangalore Creative Circus. A collaboration between playwright M.K. Raina and the contemporary rock group Dastaan LIVE, it is a fresh take on the seminal play Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein, written by Bhisham Sahni—a fictionalised account of the life of the 14th century saint-poet, Kabir Das. At Courtyard Koota, 14 October, 6.30pm, tickets at Courtyardkoota.com; at Bangalore Creative Circus, 15 October, 7pm, tickets at Blrcreativecircus.com.

antiSOCIAL Mumbai celebrates eight years in October 2023

Great at eight

antiSOCIAL, one of Mumbai's favourite performance venues turns eight this month. In the past eight years since its founding, antiSOCIAL has emerged as a dynamic focal point for community, collaboration, and creativity, nurturing communities and uniting people through shared cultural experiences.

To mark the happy eight milestone, the venue is set to kick off a slew of performances, starting this Sunday, 15 October, with musical duo Bryden & Parth on their Chameleon World Album Tour. The musical journey continues till the end of the month with the Misfits Inc Easy Wanderlings live concert and a Redline DJs night on 21 October, the electrifying New World Order featuring Godless, Maneating Orchid and Midhaven on 26 October followed by sLick! Halloween featuring Amotik (DE), Ana Lilia, and Seventh Sea on 29 October. At antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai, 15-29 October, 8pm onwards.

WeWork India Sustainability Summit 2023

Sustainability takes centre stage

WeWork India is set to host the WeWork India Sustainability Summit 2023 in Bengaluru next week. Designed to inspire the sustainability movement, the summit will focus on insightful discussions led by experts aimed at tackling pressing issues like solid waste management and biodiversity preservation. Participating speakers include Deepa Gehlot, Special Commissioner (Estate), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike; Dr Vishnupriya Sankararaman, scientist at Wildlife Conservation Society India; Shekar Prabhakar, co-founder, Hasiru Dala Innovations; and Vishwanath S, founder of Biome Environmental Solutions among others. In addition to talks, participants get to dive into hands-on workshops and explore a diverse range of pop-up stalls from sustainable brands like Loafer & Co, The Second Life, Copper + Cloves, Stone Soup, and many more. At WeWork Galaxy, Residency Road, Bengaluru, on 20 October, 10am-6pm. Register at wework.co.in/sustainability-summit.

