5 events you shouldn't miss this week An international film festival, a literature festival, a textile art exhibition, a buzzy summit for youngsters and a decadent food fest of Winter Black Truffles, the week's sure looking grand /how-to-lounge/art-culture/plan-the-week-ahead-art-culture-films-food-events-under-25-summit-111709915617460.html 111709915617460 story

International Films in Focus

The fifth edition of the Habitat International Film Festival will showcase 60 films from over 30 countries, with Germany being the country of focus. The spotlight is also on movies that highlight women-centric issues. Some must-watch films in this context are Shayda by Iranian-Australian filmmaker Noora Niasar, based on her experience of being an immigrant, and Inshallah A Boy, which is Jordan’s official entry to the Oscars 2023. The “New Voices” segment features The Ordinaries by Sophie Linnenbaum, Orphea In Love by Alex Ranisch, and Sisi And I by Frauke Finsterwalder. Till 17 March at India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Delhi. Open to all.

Also read: ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin’ is an absolute hoot

A textile-based work of art from Iterum

Threading an artistic story

A new exhibition, Iterum, is showcasing a collaboration between designer artist duo Rahul Jain and Gunjan Arora, collectively known as Theadarte. Curated by Monica Jain, the show seeks to challenge the conventions of textile-based art. The duo uses a handful of threads to create large-scale installations that enquire into the nature of reality and the passage of time. “Symbolic in their ability to bind everyday realities, these threads serve as the fundamental medium that are handsewn together with a curved needle,” states the curatorial note. The works also draw inspiration from the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi. On view at Art Centrix, Delhi, till 30 March, 11am-6pm (closed on Sunday).

Dishes from the Winter Black Truffle Menu at JW Marriot Bengaluru

A black truffle extravaganza

JW Marriot Bengaluru is hosting a 10-day festival celebrating the rare, decadent Winter Black Truffle, at its Italian restaurant, Alba. The curated menu features vegetarian and non-vegetarian specials. Vegetarian highlights include Home-made Tajarin Pasta with anchovy's butter and the sumptuous Piemont Cheese Risotto with hazelnuts and truffle butter, both adorned with 3 grams of Winter Black Truffle. Non-vegetarian enthusiasts can savour the Soft Egg with Polenta Concia and Taleggio fondue and the delectable Beef Ribs Ravioli with Perigord sauce and mushroom guazzetto, all generously garnished with 3 grams of Winter Black Truffle. Top this culinary indulgence with the Caraibe 66% Black Truffle Mousse dessert, featuring 2 grams of Winter Black Truffle. In addition to the à la carte menu, guests can opt for a customized 4-course set-menu with Winter Black Truffle for Rs. 6500 per head. At Alba, JW Marriott Hotel, Vittal Mallya Road, till 17 March, 7pm-11pm. For reservations, call 8067189999.

Also read: What to watch this week: ‘The Gentlemen', ‘All of Us Strangers’ and more

Sahitya Akademi completes 70 glorious years this year

A feast of Indian literature

Sahitya Akademi Delhi is set to host its annual Festival of Letters from Monday. As the academy completes 70 years of fostering literary excellence this year, this edition of the lit fest holds greater significance. With over 1100 writers and scholars participating and over 175 languages being represented, the programme schedule of the event promises to be a true celebration of the power of language and stories. Highlights include the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023 presentation ceremony on 12 March and the delivery of the esteemed Samvatsar lecture on 13 March by renowned Urdu writer and lyricist, Gulzar. The event will also feature special programmes such as the All India Differently Abled Writers’ Meet and the LGBTQ Writers’ Meet. At multiple venues in Rabindra Bhawan, 11-16 March, 11am-6pm. Open to all.

Under 25 Summit 2024 Bengaluru is where young minds meet their icons

Sparking young minds

Under 25 Summit is where dreams meets inspiration, and where India's youth expresses itself uninhibitedly. Considered the world’s leading youth festival, this is where students, creators, performers and thought leader come together to celebrate the infinite potential of youngsters. Held in Bengaluru, this year's edition features an ace line up of speakers and performers such as Babil Khan, Nikhil Kamath, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vikram Massey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ankush Bahuguna, Karen Vincent, Kenny Sebastian, Niharika NM, Tanmay Bhat and more. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Bengaluru, on 9-10 March, 10am - 9pm. Book tickets on Insider.

Also read: Why the CPB Darkroom workshops focus on visual storytelling