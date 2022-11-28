new-article111669609650795https://lifestyle.livemint.comgalleryhttps://lifestyle.livemint.comHow To Lounge/how-to-lounge/art-culture/photos-voices-that-have-impacted-the-course-of-modern-art-history-111669609650795.html
https://images.livemint.com/img/2022/11/28/68x68/14_1669609861317_1669609975720_1669609975720.jpg
Detail from Damien Hirst's ‘Beautiful Hours Spin Painting’, acrylic on canvas. The artist has explored the theme of death throughout his practice, and this work is no different. Even though it features associated motifs such as the skull, there is a certain vibrance to this painting. It was unveiled as the cover for the album, ‘See the Light’ by the British band, The Hours
2/5
Marc Chagall's ‘Violoniste Au Village Enneige’, gouache, pastel, coloured crayons and China ink on paper 1977. The violinist has been a recurring motif in the artist's work. The note by the auction house states: Often depicted as larger than life, dancing on small house roofs, they were inspired by the people the artist came upon during his early years in Vitebsk.
3/5
Andy Warhol, ‘Poinsettia’, acrylic & silkscreen on canvas. This is quite a departure from the artist's usual works. It draws from Warhol's fascination with Christmas and the motifs associated with it.
4/5
Yayoi Kasuma, ‘Shellfish’, gouache, pastel, ink and printed paper collage on paper mounted on panel. The note by the auction house elaborates on how the artist was first inspired to create her signature paintings filled with dots after an episode she calls ‘depersonalisation’.
5/5
Jeff Koons, ‘Balloon Swan’ (magenta), porcelain. The artist is known for his playful interpretations of everyday objects as balloon sculptures.
advertisement
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Next Gallery
This wedding season, make way for mirror-work
A compendium of beautiful objects featuring back-in-fashion traditional mirror-work
The Sydney Sling Bag: Sling bag in a bright tropical print on a rich canvas fabric highlighted with traditional Rajasthani mirror embroidery from The Garnish Company. Available on Thegarnishco.com; ₹8,000
2/8
Peach Mirror Work Kurta Set: Peach kurta in georgette with scalloped mirror work, paired with matching satin salwar pants and an organza dupatta from Anuradha Grewal. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹27,250
3/8
White Raw Silk Mirror-Work Kurta Set: Ivory kurta embroidered in zardozi with mirrorwork along the neckline and hem from Tarun Tahiliani. Paired with an ivory churidar. Available on Azafashions.com; ₹1,39,900
4/8
Sage Green Embellished Lehnga: This soft, muted chanderi lehnga from Abhinav Mishra comes alive with resham, gota and mirror embroidery. Available on Abhinavmishra official.com; ₹2.8 lakh
5/8
Mint Jutti: A pair of handmade juttis with all-over mirror-work and a string of gold ghungroo embellishments. Available on www.5- elements.co.in; ₹3,990
6/8
Mirror Gold Qabeela Choker: A string of mirrors set in casting metal plated with gold come together to create this choker from House of Tuhina. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹3,650
7/8
Bhujodi Wool Shawl With Mirror-Work: Bhujod, a village in Kutch, gives its name to the unique weaving technique used in this shawl with subtle mirror-work. Available on Jaypore.com; ₹7,890
8/8
Valencia Patchwork Mirrorwork Cushion Cover: Patchwork cushion cover in shades of indigo embellished with mirrors. Available on Nestasia.com; ₹ 560
advertisement
Next Gallery
Football fashion for World Cup days
Fashion inspired by the beautiful game as the FIFA World Cup kicks off
Straight Satin Football Longsleeve: From Amsterdam-based sports luxury brand Balr, a distressed football print T-shirt in jet black. Available on Balr.com; €110 (around ₹9,300)
2/8
Waffle Recycled Beaded Messenger Bag: A honeycomb design bag evocative of classic football design from Nigerian brand Lu by Lu. Available on Mrporter.com; £207.76 (around ₹20,150)
3/8
Soccer Anatomy Coaster Set: A set of four-inch sandstone coasters backed with cork from US gifting brand Dishique by Megan Steffen that are sure to be conversation starters. Available on Dishiqueboutique.com; $45 (around ₹3,600)
4/8
Adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes: The shoe has a unique 4DFWD 2 midsole that compresses forward, reducing braking forces and transforming the impact energy into forward motion. Available on Adidas.co.in; ₹19,999
5/8
Artist Stripe’ Football Cufflinks: Football cufflinks featuring a polished silver finish and ‘Artist Stripe’ detail for an added pop of colour from British design house Paul Smith. Available on Paulsmith.com; €130
6/8
Logo-print Jersey Hoodie: Football fashion is incomplete without the jersey. Sport Valentino’s white hoodie in a cosy oversized fit with a black botanical and typeface log. Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹1,08,820
7/8
x Disney Mickey Mouse Soccer Ball: Score points with your little football star with this ball in colour-blocked design from Capelli New York’s collaboration with Disney. Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹1,719
8/8
US Women's Soccer Puzzle: A 500-piece illustrated puzzle by artist Jorge Lawerta that celebrates one of the most successful teams in international women’s soccer. Available on Uncommongoods.com; ₹3,862
advertisement
Next Gallery
Mastodon to Bluesky: 5 Twitter alternatives users are flocking to
Spikes in Google searches for these social media sites indicate users are looking for alternatives to Twitter
In the last 30 days, searches for Mastodon have skyrocketed 380.76% globally, reaching an all-time high over the past 12 months. Over 489,003 users signed up since Oct 27, taking their total number of users to over 1 million, reports Financial-World.org. The decentralized social network launched six years ago. (AP)
2/5
Searches for Bluesky jumped 207.14% in the past 30 days. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is set to launch Bluesky and there are over 30,000 users on the waitlist. (https://blueskyweb.org/)
3/5
Searches for the platform that promises ‘no trolls’ are also soaring this month (159.06%). Jay Bauer’s Counter Social states that it does not allow trolls, abuse, ads, fake news or “foreign influence operations”. The platform also bans several countries, such as Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, and Syria, for being “origin points” for bots. (Play.Google.com)
4/5
On October 28, Director and Producer Ken Olin publicly announced that he was moving to Tribel Social – which led to a staggering 400% increase in searches for the emerging social network on that date. Controversially, the platform has already banned Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Kanye West stating ‘Unlike Musk’s Twitter, we don’t put ad revenue over decency and truth. Purveyors of racism and pro-Putin propaganda are not welcome on Tribel, our pro-democracy Twitter alternative,’ reports Financial-World.org. (Tribel.com)
5/5
Cohost is another new social network that’s exploding right now, with global searches for the platform increasing by 146.91% in the last 30 days, says data crunched by Financial-World.org. Although the platform is still in beta phase, anyone can sign up to explore the features. (Cohost.org)
advertisement
Next Gallery
Children’s Day 2022: 10 exciting new books for kids
This Children's Day, take a look at Lounge's curation of new titles for your favourite young readers
Technically, India marks Children's Day on 14 November to raise awareness about children's education and rights. Given this, consider some of these lovely titles for your favourite young readers. (Image: Unsplash)
2/11
Women in Sports by Pervin Saket, AdiDev Press: “She was forced to quit her sport, but Arunima didn’t lose heart; she cast her glance at snowy peaks, and made a fresh new start” It is with such engaging and simple verse that author-poet Pervin Saket introduces young kids, aged 4-8, to the inspiring stories of South Asian sports women such as mountaineer Arunima Sinha, open water swimmer Bhakti Sharma, sharp shooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar and athlete PT Usha. Published by AdiDev Press, each of the books is themed around one quality that makes these athletes inspiring: take, for instance, Sinha’s adaptability, as she went on to become the first female amputee to scale Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro, and more. She didn’t let her injury hamper her dreams, and adapted to the situation to scale new heights. Then there is Sharma’s sheer resilience that made her the first Asian woman and the youngest in the world to set a record in open swimming through icy cold Antarctic waters. She has swum in all five oceans of the world. Each book also features a timeline of each sports woman’s journey. In a country, where sports is still considered an extracurricular activity, stories of such bravehearts serve as examples for parents to support a child’s journey, if they choose to pursue a discipline. These books, which also come in a set, also hope to inspire kids to never let adversity ever stand in their way. Price: The box set costs ₹1,500 while each book is priced at ₹499
3/11
Thammi's Gift by Himani Dalmia and illustrated by Priya Kuriyan, HarperCollins Children’s Books: A recurring theme, in the past year or so, when it comes to children’s books, has been that of reassurance. Authors are increasingly becoming cognisant of the anxieties—small and big—that kids might be facing, and have started to address those in their books. Thammi’s Gift, by Himani Dalmia, a certified infant and child sleep specialist, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books, is one such story. Featuring evocative illustrations by Priya Kuriyan, the book deals with major transitions in a young girl’s life—of changing schools, dealing with the loss of a grandparent, and more. The story revolves around Devika, who has a lovely library at home, populated with books bought by her Thammi or grandmother, who used to be a librarian. There are books on magic, on dragons, about faraway lands that Thammi used to read to Devika. A couple of years later, the little girl had to deal with the loss of her beloved grandmother. “She has become a star,” her mother said and soon there was no one to read to her. Added to that was the anxiety of going to a new school. The beautiful tale is about how Thammi, now a star, visits her and takes Devika on a whirlwind adventure through the world of books and helps her cope with changes. Thammi’s Gift is also a tribute to librarians, especially the pioneering Bandana Sen. Price: ₹499
4/11
History Hunters: Akbar and the Agents from the East by Archana Garodia Gupta and Shruti Garodia, Hachette India: You ask any child in the age group of 9-14 about what one of their biggest fantasies is, and they would say ‘time travel’. While the technology to achieve this is still a futuristic dream, there are books that will help you fulfill this desire. The History Hunters series by Shruti Garodia and Archana Garodia Gupta is one such set. While the first book saw four friends, Zoya, Noor, Ansh and Rohan, along with their elephant buddy, Elfu, enter the world of Chandragupta Maurya, the latest title, History Hunters: Akbar and the Agents from the East, sees them travel back to the court of the famous Mughal Emperor. They are nudged to go back in time by a mysterious billionaire to get Akbar’s DNA to understand if there are some common traits that make iconic personalities great. The friends, on the other hand, agree to this in order to meet Akbar and his equally famous courtier Birbal. The book offers adventures at breathtaking speed, with the youngsters dodging poisoned robes, hidden assassins and fierce warriors. This one is a must-read. Price: ₹299
5/11
Dancing with Birds by Bulbul Sharma, Talking Cub: 'On a red and gold toffee tree, Where all the sweets are free, You can hear a bird go, Grrru-grrrru-grumble gee.' What a great way to learn about the lorikeet, a handsome little colourful bird, who seems to grumble her way through the day, upsetting bees, eagles and other dwellers of the forest. Using such playful poems, writer-illustrator Bulbul Sharma introduces kids, aged 6 plus, to the wonderful world of birds such as the woodpeckers, owls, eagles, and more. The author, who also teaches art to children with special needs, has based the writing and illustrations on her personal experience of coming across these winged wonders in the hills, where she resides and goes on birdwatching and talkingtotrees excursions. This is a great introduction for kids to the splendour of nature. Price: ₹250
6/11
Spaceboy by David Walliams, HarperCollins Children’s Books: Walliams’ books are usually laugh riots, be it Megamonster or Gangsta Granny, and his latest title, Spaceboy, is no different. This one is a must-read for all science fiction enthusiasts. The story starts at a dusty old farm in the midwest, where young Ruth spends nights gazing at the cosmos through her telescope. She yearns for a more exciting life, and her dream comes true when a UFO crash-lands in a cornfield. This is a tale packed with mystery, as Walliams, a science-fiction enthusiast himself, takes kids aged 7-11, on a comic adventure, set in the space race of the 1960s. Price: ₹408
7/11
Barefoot Empress by chef Vikas Khanna, illustrated by Aaryama Somayaji, Bloomsbury India: Can your fourth-grader imagine having a 96-year-old classmate? Chef Vikas Khanna, who has also ventured into writing — he wrote and directed The Last Color, a 2019 film on widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi — picks up the inspirational tale of Karthyayani Amma. The 2020 Nari Shakti Puraskar awardee was the oldest of over 43,000 candidates who appeared for the Aksharalaksham test. The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority even declared this a record test score. Khanna is also working on a short, 15-minute- documentary on Karthyayani Amma. Inherently, the story can help children overcome any conditioned ideas of ageism, makes them aware of the history of and issues surrounding female literacy, and the idea, of course, of working towards whatever you set your mind to, reason, age, circumstance and end-goal notwithstanding. Price: Rs. 239
8/11
Nritya Katha by Jaya Mehta, National Book Trust: A book by Odissi dancer-guru Jaya Mehta brings short stories about nine dance forms Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Manipuri, Kathakali, Kathak, Chhau, Mohiniyattam and Sattriya to kids. The 80-page long book features nine different child-protagonists, making the subject even more accessible to a child who is being introduced to, or is curious about, some of India’s various dance forms. The book is richly illustrated by Suruba Natalia. Price: Rs. 220
9/11
The People of the Indus and the Birth of Civilisation in South Asia by Nikhil Gulati with Dr Jonathan Mark Kenoyer, Penguin Random House India: We’ve all studied about the Indus Valley Civilisation in middle school history textbooks. But this book is a graphic novel that dives deep into the lives of the people back in 3200 BC. A present day narrator walks through the ruins of Mohenjodaro, and starts narrating the story of an ancient people. Nikhil Gulati’s storytelling can feel a bit didactic (“let us see how”) at times. But his illustrations are brilliant — the impressive, detailed, and sometimes even labelled sketches are backed by Dr. Jonathan Mark Keyboyer, an archeologist and anthropologist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, US, who excavated and studied the Harappan sites for over 35 years. Their forces combined, the book attempts an exhaustive, researched look at the various elements that made the culture, architecture, and life of the civilisation. “My only hope is that it will kindle an interest in some of the readers towards exploring the past further,” writes Gulati in his introduction. The pages that follow promise to live up to his hope. Price: Rs. 599
10/11
What is Molly Doing series by Natasha Sharma, Red Panda: Of all the dogs whose stories (fictional or real) have been chronicled lately, Molly’s is by far the most fun. The spunky and cute black dog with a little bow is hilarious, in both thought and action. Written by Natasha Sharma and illustrated by Nirzara Verulkar, in the first book, Molly, despite constant no’s from her human, wants to smell everything. The twist of events that close the book is a great, chuckle-inducing silver lining to any adult’s day, especially when read with their child(ren). In thesecond book, Molly wants to adorably convince the reader that she is actually a harmless, but very fierce dog. Price: Rs. 299 each
11/11
A Treasure Trove of Timeless Tales, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan, Red Panda: Award winning voice artist Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan brings super short bedtime fables for children -— there are Puranic legends, folktales from Japan, endearing Aesop’s Fables, in addition to 100-word lockdown snippets. Full of wisdom, magic, and far off lands, kids, and gods, these 14 sections will be just the right way to end a child’s — and your — day. Price: Rs. 199
advertisement
Next Gallery
4 hat styles to elevate your winter look
From a sequin beret, to a floral bucket hat, this cold season glam up your clothes with trendy accessories