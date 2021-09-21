Photos: BTS at the United Nations

Global pop-star BTS on Monday joined world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and took over the platform by performing on their hit song 'Permission to Dance'. Apart from their performance, the group, which was recently named the UN's Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture, also addressed the assembly
After being introduced by Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, the group's members shared a number of comments on the pandemic they had received from fans. The scene then cut to a video of 'Permission to Dance' performed inside and around the United Nations' building on the east side of New York
The video accompanied the band's remarks at the SDG Moment, which serves to place an annual spotlight on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will be held at the beginning of the United Nation’s General Assembly’s High-Level Week. It takes place as the world experiences a deeply uneven response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seven-member band is one of the most successful groups in K-pop history. They are wildly popular the world over, and their fans—the BTS Army—are a formidable online presence.
Though BTS did not win a Grammy at the 2021 awards, their performance immediately went viral. Time called it “part of much-needed change toward increased respect for non-Western acts”.