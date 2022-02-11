advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > How To Lounge> Art & Culture > Our pick of Valentine's week events and art shows
Weekend Planner

Our pick of Valentine's week events and art shows

From a romantic meal and special burgers for the Valentine weekend to art exhibitions, there's a lot to enjoy

The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru is offering a special dining experience.
The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru is offering a special dining experience.
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 11.02.2022  |  09:30 AM IST

Listen to this article

A ROMANTIC MEAL THIS VALENTINE’S DAY: To mark Valentine’s Day on 14 February, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru will be offering dining experiences at a number of its restaurants, including The Lotus Oriental, Quattro and Falak. Prices start at 1,150. Call 08045451234 for more information

LOVE IN A BOX: Elbuor, which has a diabetic-friendly range of snacks, is offering a specially curated box, containing two vials of Rose Romance Tea and two scented body candles, for Valentine’s Day. The box, priced at 1,999, can be delivered on the same day in Mumbai and across the country in three days. Visit https://elbuor.com/

Boss Burger is offering special combos.
Boss Burger is offering special combos.

BURGERS FOR YOUR BELOVED: Boss Burger, a cloud kitchen from the house of Impresario Handmade Restaurants, is bringing a number of special burger combos to Mumbai and its surrounding areas for Valentine’s week. A vegetarian combo costs 450 and a non-vegetarian one, 550. Currently, they are delivering from Lower Parel, Worli, Versova, Vashi, Santacruz, Bandra, Colaba, Powai, Goregaon, Khar, Vikhroli, Thane. Visit https://order.bossburger.in/

PORTRAITS OF AN EXISTENTIAL ARTIST: In his show, Portraits Of An Existential Artist, leading contemporary artist Sudhir Patwardhan reflects on the personal experience of being a working artist during the pandemic. The works are on view on Art Basel’s Online Viewing Rooms OVR:2021 till 12 February and at the Vadehra Art Gallery in Defence Colony, Delhi, till 23 February. For details, write to art@vadehraart.com

Siddhartha Kararwal's work is on show at Sakshi Gallery.
Siddhartha Kararwal's work is on show at Sakshi Gallery.

ART FOR OUR TIMES: on-contemporary, a solo show by Siddhartha Kararwal that is, as the name suggests, an exploration of the times we live in, is being held at Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai. A special preview, in conjunction with the Mumbai Gallery weekend, is being held till 13 February, from 11am-8pm. Till 3 March, 11am-6pm (closed on Sundays and public holidays); call 2222823025 for details

Also read: A photographer traces the afterlife of political posters

 

 

Next Story