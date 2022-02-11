Our pick of Valentine's week events and art shows

A ROMANTIC MEAL THIS VALENTINE’S DAY: To mark Valentine’s Day on 14 February, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru will be offering dining experiences at a number of its restaurants, including The Lotus Oriental, Quattro and Falak. Prices start at ₹1,150. Call 08045451234 for more information

LOVE IN A BOX: Elbuor, which has a diabetic-friendly range of snacks, is offering a specially curated box, containing two vials of Rose Romance Tea and two scented body candles, for Valentine’s Day. The box, priced at ₹1,999, can be delivered on the same day in Mumbai and across the country in three days. Visit https://elbuor.com/

Boss Burger is offering special combos.

BURGERS FOR YOUR BELOVED: Boss Burger, a cloud kitchen from the house of Impresario Handmade Restaurants, is bringing a number of special burger combos to Mumbai and its surrounding areas for Valentine’s week. A vegetarian combo costs ₹450 and a non-vegetarian one, ₹550. Currently, they are delivering from Lower Parel, Worli, Versova, Vashi, Santacruz, Bandra, Colaba, Powai, Goregaon, Khar, Vikhroli, Thane. Visit https://order.bossburger.in/

PORTRAITS OF AN EXISTENTIAL ARTIST: In his show, Portraits Of An Existential Artist, leading contemporary artist Sudhir Patwardhan reflects on the personal experience of being a working artist during the pandemic. The works are on view on Art Basel’s Online Viewing Rooms OVR:2021 till 12 February and at the Vadehra Art Gallery in Defence Colony, Delhi, till 23 February. For details, write to art@vadehraart.com

Siddhartha Kararwal's work is on show at Sakshi Gallery.

ART FOR OUR TIMES: on-contemporary, a solo show by Siddhartha Kararwal that is, as the name suggests, an exploration of the times we live in, is being held at Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai. A special preview, in conjunction with the Mumbai Gallery weekend, is being held till 13 February, from 11am-8pm. Till 3 March, 11am-6pm (closed on Sundays and public holidays); call 2222823025 for details

