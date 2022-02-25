Our pick of food, art and dance for the week ahead

Documenting Lavani

Sangeet Bari, a documentary theatre production about traditional lavani artists—women belonging to nomadic tribes who have been performing this dance form for centuries—will be staged on 26 February at Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai, with shows at 4pm and 7.30pm. Tickets on in.bookmyshow.com/plays/sangeet-bari

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe

Harajuku in Gurugram

The spirit of the colourful district of Harajuku in Japan is now being recreated in the National Capital Region with a new café. After the success of its flagship outlet in Delhi’s Saket neighbourhood, the Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, a Japan-inspired QSR brand, is opening its second eatery in Gurugram. The boba tea, the Japanese jiggly cheesecake and chicken karaage are the top picks. Open at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, 10am-11pm

Maqbool Fida Husain, Aluminum 1, acrylic on aluminum

A rare M F Husain showcase

An unseen body of cut-outs in plywood by the late M.F. Husain is on display in Kolkata. In 2008, the modern master created silhouettes of beasts and humans, using blocks of primary colours, cutting their shapes on plywood. Titled Essential Forms, the show is presented by Ina Puri. At Emami Art, Kolkata, till 28 February, 11am-6pm (closed on Monday)

Detail from ‘Raven’ by Sabeena Dewan

In black and white

Gallery Espace, in collaboration with The Kala Chaupal Trust, is presenting an exhibition of black and white relief prints. Titled Living A Dark Night, the show, curated by Paula Sengupta, features works by artists, such as Susanta Pal, Sabeena Dewan and Mohit Mahato, in response to the pandemic. At Gallery Espace, Delhi, till 12 March, 4-8pm

Bohri Pyali Chaat at The Bombay Canteen

Celebrating nature's bounty

The Bombay Canteen has introduced a new menu, offering an array of dishes made with seasonal ingredients such as fresh green garlic, saag and hara chana. Some of the offerings include sarson ki kachori, pumpkin launji hummus, hara chana salad and Bhopali chicken rezala. The Bombay Canteen, Parel, noon-1am

