Oktoberfest, pop-ups and other things to do this weekend

AN ODE TO THE ARTISTS OF BENGAL

A new show, The Joy Of Bengal, looks at Bengal’s contemporary art through works by Jogen Chowdhury, Somnath Hore, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Sunil Das, and more. It has been organised by Art Magnum, Debovasha Art Gallery and 108 Projects.

On view at the Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Delhi, till 10 October 11am-7 pm. (Sundays by appointment only)

A TASTE OF MUNICH

Lotus Cafe, the all-day dining restaurant at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, will be celebrating Oktoberfest with a special brunch on Sunday. On offer will be a range of German brews, along with a choice of dishes, such as the classic German potato salad and maultaschen, poached chicken dumplings with flavoured chicken broth.

On 3 October, 12.30-3.30pm

The menu at the Lotus Cafe offers a taste of Bavaria.

A PLANT-BASED POP-UP

Wakao Foods, a ready-to-cook plant-based brand, has partnered with the Hilton Mumbai International Airport for a unique pop-up. Each course celebrates the versatility and textures of jackfruit. On offer are dishes such as faux pao, the Waka Krapow and Parmesan polenta. The food festival is being held at Hilton properties, such as those in the National Capital Region, Pune, Goa, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Visit The Brasserie, Hilton Mumbai International Airport, till November-end

Magnum is one of the dishes at the Hilton pop-up.

A SHOW ABOUT CHINTZ

Gallery Espace, Delhi, is showcasing a virtual exhibition around a new body of work by artist Paula Sengupta. The Porcelain Rose includes drawings that highlight her continuing engagement with chintz, digital photo prints and animation.

On view till 24 October on www.galleryespace.com

THE IDEA OF SWARAJ

On Gandhi Jayanti, Ranga Shankara is organising a talk titled “Swaraj (self-rule) And Khadi: A Quest For A Non-violent Society”. Sumanas Koulagi, a doctor of philosophy, will focus on sustainability and the agrarian crisis, centred around Khadi. Koulagi, coordinator for the Janapada Khadi Initiative started by the Janapada Trust based in Melkote, Karnataka, is also working on a book, Development As Swaraj.

At the Ranga Shankara foyer, Bengaluru, on 2 October, 5.30-6.30pm

