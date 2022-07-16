Must-attend: Jukebox evenings and all-day breakfasts in the week ahead

Play your song

This weekend, combine your love for craft beer and good music at the Record Room, Bengaluru. In a bid to transport you back to the good ol’ jukebox days, the bar has come up with You Pick, We Play!. On 17 July, you can dig through crates of vinyl, write your requests on the blackboard and then sit back with a beer or cocktail while waiting for your song—you can also sing along. The collection of 300-plus vinyl records has been curated by India Record Co. and spans genres such as rock, pop, funk, jazz and blues. If coffee is your preferred music partner, opt for artisanal coffees from Blue Tokai, Bloom Coffee Roasters and others. At the Record Room, Bengaluru, 17 July, 3-7pm

‘Autobiography of Line’

Step into Nasreen Mohamedi’s imagination

A new show, ‘Autobiography of a Line’, at Chatterjee & Lal, attempts to trace the poetic image in Nasreen Mohamedi’s photographs, prints and paper cutouts. “ In these works, the artist employed ideas around space as well as demonstrating the importance to her practice of experimentation with line and form,” mentions the curatorial note. There is something to be said about the way the artist would open up a multiplicity of photographic worlds “of her own making”. Her minimalist aesthetic of constructing and documenting abstracted photographic geometries continues to fascinate art enthusiasts. Autobiography of a Line can be viewed at Chatterjee & Lal, Mumbai, till 3 September

‘Bandish’ at the NCPA, Mumbai

Honouring the music makers

The National Centre for the Performing Arts is presenting the 13th edition of Bandish, its three-day music festival. To celebrate 75 years of independence, the institution is honouring some of the country’s greatest composers. The event will also showcase some little-known devotional traditions. On 16 July, stalwarts like composer-lyricist Shekhar Sen will be presenting Bhakti Sangeet Ki Indradhanushi Yatra. The final day will see Shantanu Moitra’s tribute to Salil Chowdhury. The late composer’s daughter, Antara, will share memories of the maestro. There will also be performances by Shaan, Sadhana Sargam and Adriz Ghosh. Bandish, Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, till 17 July, 6.30pm.

Cranberry and cashew samosa chaat

All-day breakfasts

SOCIAL has partnered with US Cranberries to create an ‘Ameri-cran Dream’ menu, which has been curated by author-columnist Anoothi Vishal. This selection of Indian street food and breakfast staples will be showcased at 10 outposts across the country, from Delhi NCR and Mumbai to Bengaluru, Chennai and Indore. Some of the dishes include cranberry kachoris with methi chutney, cashew samosa chaat and mirchi keema pao paired with cranberry lehsun chutney and cranberry relish. At SOCIAL outposts in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Indore and Chandigarh till 15 August

