Two must-attend events this week

A musical soirée

Music enthusiasts in Bengaluru can look forward to the Sunday event Ki Jaana Main Kaun, featuring the mystical poetry of Sufi poets Baba Bulleh Shah and Shah Hussain. Sufi singer Radhika Sood Nayak, together with her ensemble featuring Neil Mukherjee (on guitar) and Vinayak Netke (tabla), will not only render the verses but also offer introductions and translations for each piece, adding another layer of engagement for listeners unfamiliar with the Punjabi of the original pieces. “Their verses ponder the ultimate question ‘Who am I?’, beyond all identities…” states the artists’ note.

At the Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Lal Bagh Main Road, Bengaluru, 18 June, 6.30pm. Tickets, available on Book My Show and Insider

An oriental feast

Golden Dragon restaurant at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, is celebrating the traditional Dragon Boat festival. (iStock)

The Golden Dragon restaurant at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, is celebrating the traditional Dragon Boat festival, celebrated across China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, with a special menu by the new master chef, Yan Jun Jun, who specialises in Schezwan and Cantonese cuisines. The menu, curated by Yan, includes traditional dishes such as the zongzi, or sticky stuffed rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves and steamed to perfection. Some of the other highlights include yellow chilli shimeji and asparagus, dried chilli pickled ash bean, and sweet and sour fish with Sichuan pepper oil.

The festival is taking place at the Golden Dragon, Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, till 22 June, lunch and dinner

—Compiled by Avantika Bhuyan.