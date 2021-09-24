M.S. Sathyu's play and other things to enjoy this weekend

STILL LIFE

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pandemic Still-Lifes, a new show at Gallery Threshold, features new works by artist V. Ramesh. He juxtaposes that which is alive with that which has deteriorated over time, to show the impermanence of the body.

On view at Gallery Threshold, Delhi, till 20 October, 11am-7pm (Monday-Saturday)

Also Read: Ranga Shankara's reopening act

MAHABHARATA OF THE MIDDLE AGES

Varasudaara, a Kannada play directed by M.S. Sathyu and written by Jayaram Rayapura, looks at the period when the princely families of northern India had to take sides in the battles among Mughal emperor Shahjahan’s four sons.

At Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru, 25-26 September, 6pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow

MUSICAL EVENINGS

Composer-musician Vasu Dixit.

Ranga Shankara brings a mix of the classical and modern with performances by Shubha Santosh, with her improvisations on the veena, and composer-musician Vasu Dixit. The latter’s vocal style is a celebration of life, be it with the band Swarathma or with the Vasu Dixit Collective.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Ranga Shankara foyer, Bengaluru, 25-26 September, 5.15-6.15pm

A ONE-OF-ITS KIND EXPERIMENT

Ritviz (right) and Nucleya.

Hospitality brand SOCIAL will host the launch of Ritviz and Nucleya’s new album, Baaraat, in a unique hybrid showcase. The live event at antiSOCIAL Mumbai will be accompanied by simultaneous live-streams across 28 of the brand’s outlets in seven cities.

Live event at antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai, on 25 September, 4pm onwards

FROM GARDEN TO GLASS

Blah is an all-day dining space in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Blah!—Brunch Cafe & Bar is the latest addition to the bevy of eateries in the Bandra Kurla Complex. Besides an expansive menu, with brunch classics and high-tea platters, the highlight is the artisanal cocktail selection, featuring ingredients from its mini-farm, powered by grow lights.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Open at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, noon-10pm

Also Read: Will the craze for open-air dining outlast the pandemic?