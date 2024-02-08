The case of the missing Van Gogh painting returned in an IKEA bag Here's a mystery for the books. A painting by Vincent van Gogh, which was stolen and then handed to a Dutch art sleuth in an IKEA bag, will be displayed in Rotterdam in March /how-to-lounge/art-culture/missing-vincent-van-gogh-painting-returned-to-dutch-sleuth-in-an-ikea-bag-rotterdam-111707390012734.html 111707390012734 story

The painting by Vincent van Gogh, titled 'The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring', on display (Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP)

A precious Vincent van Gogh painting, stolen and then handed to a Dutch art sleuth in an IKEA bag, was displayed Wednesday for the first time since its headline-grabbing return.

The 1884 Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring, worth up to six million euros ($6.8 million), was unveiled to media at a Rotterdam museum, with damage from the theft still visible. A deep white scratch can be seen at the bottom of the canvas.

"I would call this a severe one because it goes through all the layers, the varnish, the paint layers, and then into the ground layer, which is white," said the painting's restorer Marjan de Visser.

"Underneath is the original canvas, which is also a little bit damaged," she told AFP, adding the damage probably came from the painting bumping into something hard.

De Visser said she was conducting a thorough investigation into the painting, examining the materials used, previous restorations, how it was mounted. "Without knowing, you can't do anything, you can't make a proposal for its conservation," she said.

She has already removed dirt from the painting and started taking off some of the varnish, preparatory steps for the restoration proper. Wednesday's showing was just for media, but the public will be able to view the painting from 29 March in Groningen Museum, in the north of the Netherlands.

The painting was stolen in a daring midnight heist during the March 2020 covid-19 lockdown from the Singer Laren Museum near Amsterdam, when it was on loan from Groningen.

Video footage released by police showed a thief smashing through a glass door in the middle of the night, before running out with the painting tucked under his right arm.

The painting's whereabouts was unknown for three-and-a-half years before sensationally resurfacing in the possession of an art sleuth dubbed the "Indiana Jones of the Art World."

A man, whose identity was not revealed for his own safety, handed back the painting to Arthur Brand in a blue IKEA bag, covered with bubble-wrap and stuffed in a pillow casing.

The painting comes from relatively early on in Van Gogh's career, before the prolific artist embarked on his trademark post-impressionist paintings such as Sunflowers and his vivid self-portraits. "This is how the young Van Gogh painted, before he went to art academy in Antwerp," said De Visser.