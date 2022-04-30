Meet MadStarBase, India Art Fair’s first young patron of the year

For the first time, the India Art Fair has nominated ‘Young Patron of the Year’ as part of its young collectors’ programme. This year, the team has chosen MadStarBase, which is made up of Ase and Neal, and specialising in forward-thinking music. Though their creations are rooted in hip-hop and bass music, they are not limited to a single genre.

The musical duo has collaborated with the fair to bring the ‘Fresh Produce’ show from Mumbai’s Method gallery to Delhi. As part of this, more than 40 young Indian artists in the fields of fine art, photography, street art, digital art, and more, have their work on display.

The duo feels grateful for this opportunity, and hopes it reflects on their commitment to finding fresh and inclusive ways to experience all forms of art. MadStarBase always has a strong visual element to go along with their music, whether it is artwork, animation or posters. “It felt like a natural next step to collaborate with the India Art Fair. We can continue exploring our broader artistic interests,” they say.

Method’s founder Sahil Arora is excited about this art pop-up. Artists from the gallery’s roster such as Aniruddh Mehta, Avani Rai, Darshika Singh, Yashwant Singh and Kunel Gaur are part of this show. “We also have a roster of artists, whom we will be exhibiting with in the coming future. Method already has confirmed shows with some of them such as Yaazd Contractor, Priyesh Trivedi and Rohan Joglekar. So, their works are here as well. Everything at Fresh Produce is either the past, the present or the future of what’s going to happen at Method,” he says.

At the exhibition too, the display follows the chronology in which some of these artists have shown at the Mumbai gallery. Method opened its doors to the public in July 2019 and Arora is glad that the gallery has left an impression on the art world. “Many of our artists come from a design background, so there is a different visual aesthetic from what you would traditionally consider art,” elaborates Arora.

Being agnostic to medium, genre and form has given these artists the privilege of diversity as well. A walk down the exhibition confirms that. One comes across works by Nikunj Patel, who is an animator, illustrator, visual artist and music producer. Then there is Sam Madhu, a digital artist from Berlin whose work includes immersive installations.

Arora believes the peer support coming in from MadStarBase is a perfect fit, since he has been a patron of their music for a long time. Ase and Neal share the same feelings. “The work by Method at the fair is fresh, it’s new, it’s different. You can sense a strong energy and attitude in it. The artists are trying to make you think, make you reflect, or make you feel something you might not have before," says Ase.

They hope that the art on display will resonate with a new audience, a new generation of collectors. “This collaboration aims to bring the world of art to people, who never thought it could be enjoyed in a relatable, casual, and judgement-free environment,” they say.

Fresh Produce is on till 1 May at STIR World, 2 North Drive, DLF Chattarpur Farms, New Delhi