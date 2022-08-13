Make these 4 events a part of your to-do list for the week ahead

An unseen archive

Project 88 is presenting ‘Photographs by Arun Ganguly, an exhibition of extraordinary photographs from an unseen archive’, jointly curated by Adip Dutta and Tapati Guha Thakurta. Marking sculptor Meera Mukherjee’s centenary year, this show first opened at Galerie 88 in Kolkata, and will now make its way to Mumbai. The exhibition opens at Project 88, Mumbai, on 17 August, 2022

Malayalam poet Anitha Thampi

A literary island

In 2006, the literary journal Almost Island began holding intimate gatherings with writers from all over the world. The idea was to have them talk at length about their craft and cultural contexts. This year’s edition, to be held in Delhi, will have Cuban poet Reina María Rodríguez, Malayalam poet Anitha Thampi and publisher S. Anand of Navayana reading the work of Marathi poet and Dalit activist Namdeo Dhasal, Chilean poet Raúl Zurita, Mumbai-based writer Sharmistha Mohanty, Mexican poet Balam Rodrigo and writer Aishwarya Iyer. All work will be read in the original language by the authors and in English by translators. Almost Island Dialogues, India International Centre Annexe, Lecture Room II, 19-21 August

‘Joydeb Roaja Roots’ at Jhaveri Contemporary

Upending hierarchies

Joydeb Roaja, an artist from the Tripura community spread across the Chittagong Hill Tracts in south-eastern Bangladesh, urges viewers to reimagine power structures. His work, mostly ink on paper, reflects on the possibility of disrupting hierarchies and makes space for the Adivasis of his homeland. One of the series, titled Generation Wish Yielding Trees And Atomic Tree, explores the subject of militarisation in the conflict-ridden Chittagong Hill Tracts. He depicts Adivasis, some wearing battle tanks as headgear, as larger than military men. Another series, Right To Relief, shows Adivasis providing food to men in suits. Jhaveri Contemporary Art Gallery, Mumbai, till 20 August

‘Control 5’ by Kanishka Raja

Kaleidoscopic Visions

Experimenter Kolkata is hosting a show, ‘Ground Control’, which sheds light on the late artist, Kanishka Raja's multiform practice and his constant pursuit of plurality of thought, materia and process. “At the core of the exhibition is one of Raja’s series of pavilions, which he envisioned in drawings, notes, sketches and digital renditions; and is influenced by Durga Puja pandals that appear every year in the city,” mentions the curatorial note. On view at Experimenter, Ballygunge Place, Kolkata, till 15 October

