Make the most of the festive season with these 3 events

Cheery celebrations

BrewDog in Gurugram has come up with a selection of cocktails and drinks to suit the festive spirit. On offer are Christmas classics like Hot Toddy and Mulled wine, besides some innovative concoctions such as Campfire Espresso Martini and Monday Blues. And the best part is that your furry friends are invited to this Christmas Eve party, making it for a wholesome celebration. On Christmas night, celebrations continue with a live piano performance by Ashish Tony. At its Mumbai outlet, there is a special festive menu curated by Chefs Gaurav Gidwani and Roshan Seth and features an Oriental feast. The selection includes bamboo shoot and root ginger fish en papillote, Chong Quin chicken wings, Chinese eggplant in garlic sauce, and more. At BrewDog Gurugram on 24 December, 8 pm onwards and on 25 December 7 pm onwards. And at BrewDog Mumbai 12 noon to 1.30 am

Sanket Viramgami, 'Imagined Paradises II', acrylic on canvas, 2022

The real vs the imaginary

Gallery Latitude 28 is hosting a two-person show, titled ‘Fabular Futures’, at the Shridharani Gallery. It brings together two young artists, Anupama Alias and Sanket Viramgani, who tread the line between the personal and the transcendental, inner and outer worlds through their rich vocabulary. The exhibition has been designed by Reha Sodhi. “In their paintings the artists also point to a multispecies coexistence. Viramgami’s canvases are populated with human and animal protagonists, Alias’ mixed media works, on the other hand, depict flora and fauna often morphed together with human beings,” mentions the curatorial note. On view at the Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi, till 30 December, 11 am to 8 pm.

Jingle Juice

Raising a toast

Monkey Bar has planned an elongated celebrations that start at Christmas and carry on till the new year. On offer are creative cocktails, desserts, themed evenings and good music. Titled ‘Monkey’s Tipsy Christmas', the festivities feature a night of carols followed by performanced by local bands. On offer are frinks such as Drunken Rudolph with a dash of rum, milk and hot chocolate, Tipsy Elf containing bourbon and cinnamon-infused apple juice, and the gin-based Jingle Juice. On offer at Monkey Bar Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata till 31 December 2022.

