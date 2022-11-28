Lounge Loves: Warrior Nun, Daniel Craig dancing, and more A round up of that we loved and recommend this week, including a new Busty and the Bass single and SourceItRight, an online fabric marketplace /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-warrior-nun-daniel-craig-dancing-and-more-111669367671734.html 111669367671734 story

Strictly come dancing

Daniel Craig shaking and stirring things up in the Belvedere vodka ad directed by Taika Waititi is just what the doctor ordered for jaded eyes. In a black vest and a silver chain, he’s very un-Bond like—gyrating, doing a hip thrust, and, then, wait for it, shaking his hips as he retrieves a bottle of Belvedere vodka. For me, it created a tiny ripple effect—of watching YouTube videos of men burning up the dance floor. First stop was Patrick Swayze in Do You Love Me (Dirty Dancing), followed by John Travolta in You’re The One That I Want (Grease), and ending with Gene Kelly in Singin’ In The Rain. With two left feet, no dancing shoes fit me. But as writer Vicki Baum said: There are short-cuts to happiness and (watching people) dancing is one of them. —Nipa Charagi

Ninja Nuns

Every once in a while, a TV show comes along that is silly, engrossing and a whole lot of fun. For me, it’s Warrior Nun on Netflix. The show, about a group of ninja nuns led by the divinely-powered Warrior Nun who battle forces of evil, is exactly what it says on the tin. Set primarily in Spain, the show brings a welcome touch of European pizzaz. The locales are gorgeous, the colours warm and the acting uniformly excellent. The first season debuted in 2020 and the second season dropped earlier this month. I love it, and if you enjoy Catholic myths and fantasies as much as I do, I would wager that you will love it too. —Bibek Bhattacharya

Quirky and fun

If you, like yours truly, are a fan of quirky prints but mostly end up having to settle for the sedate stripes, dots and solids available in the market, I have news for you: You don’t have to. Enter SourceItRight, an online fabric marketplace headquartered in Ahmedabad, with all kinds of prints, fabrics and colours: Think soft cotton imprinted with galloping horses, pink and green cacti, pineapples and parrots (my absolute favourite); swathes of linens, plain and printed; around five types of silk, multicoloured viscose and plenty of handlooms and traditional crafts, like ajrakh, bandhini, leheriya and ikat. Perfect for shirts, dresses, blouses, trousers, jackets and more. Prices start from around Rs.100/metre. —Preeti Zachariah

Busty and the Bass 2.0

When you listen to the Canadian band Busty and the Bass, you can be sure it will be just what you need at that moment. It could be warmth on a cold, grey day, or a gulp of water on a hot one. Their blend of soul, funk and hip hop never fails. But when their vocalist, saxophonist and founding member, Nick Ferraro, announced his departure earlier this year, there was some apprehension. Thankfully, it proved unfounded when their new single, All The Things I Couldn’t Say To You, came out last week. Ferraro’s voice and sax are missed but all five vocalists, including new singers Mel Pacifico, Jordan Brown and Wayne Tennant, harmonise beautifully; the horns escalate into an almost rapturous end—I am not giving up on them yet. —Vangmayi Parakala