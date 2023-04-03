Lounge Loves: Vintage HMT watches, Berry tea and more The list also includes Nininho Vaz Maia's songs and Gabrielle Zevin’s novel, Tomorrow, And Tomorrow /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-vintage-hmt-watches-berry-tea-and-more-111680243437688.html 111680243437688 story

Instagram’s HMT flea market

I am no expert on watches but I have had a soft corner for HMT’s mechanical ones, which I have been collecting for over a decade now. While HMT’s own web store is okay —I glance through it sometimes in case any remaining stock catches my eye—lately, it is the vintage resellers who refurbish various older models of every line of HMT watches who have won my heart. Thanks to Kamal Kishor, who runs the Instagram account @vintage_mods_watches, the latest addition to my fledgling HMT Pilot family is a basic white dial of 17-jewels, with a 24-hour number on the outer ring and a 12-hour inner ring with red detailing. Its stainless-steel bezel and case, along with its audible quicker ticks of the seconds hand, feels cool and calming. It centres me more than any little computer on my wrist ever could.—Vangmayi Parakala

Berry good tea

Berry Burst tea

I am always swaying between tea and coffee but nothing beats a good tisane infusion. I got my hands on a few sachets from Clipper Teas, a tea-brand based in Dorset, during a recent trip to the UK. I had a choice between the classic English breakfast tea, a chamomile infusion, an Earl Grey and organic peppermint. But the best of the lot was the caffeine-free Berry Burst infusion. Made with ethically sourced ingredients, this is a combination of hibiscus, rosehip, liquorice root, nettle leaf, orange peel, blackcurrant, raspberry and lemon. When brewed properly, Berry Burst tea takes on a colour resembling red wine and has a refreshing taste. Clipper Teas emphasises sustainability, using plant-based, biodegradable, non-GM (genetically modified) and unbleached tea bags. You can check their products on Clipper-teas.com.—Nitin Sreedhar

Heard ‘E Agora’ yet?

Portuguese singer Nininho Vaz Maia

Season 2 of I Am Georgina is here—Georgina, the one who likes chorizo, statement jewellery and uses her private jet like an Uber. But this is not about the show. In episode 2, her partner, the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is seen singing with Portuguese singer Nininho Vaz Maia—YouTube videos show Ronaldo lip-syncing to the same song on his yacht. Of course, I didn’t know who Nininho was but E Agora was stuck in my head. I found him on Spotify, and, in this world of fleeting fascinations, I have been listening to two of his songs for the past few days: E Agora and Soy Gitano. I haven’t yet googled for the English translations of the lyrics though—I am just going with the flow. And I stopped watching the Georgina show after that episode. —Nipa Charagi

All our tomorrows

Gabrielle Zevin’s novel, Tomorrow, And Tomorrow

The best thing about gaming is that nothing is ever final. You die and are resurrected as many times as you want; at best, you have to wait a while till your life refills. Gabrielle Zevin’s novel, Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, plays on this theme time and again as it weaves a compelling story about gaming that begins when its protagonists, Sadie and Sam, meet as children in the 1980s and bond over Super Mario. Eventually, they start designing their own games professionally. Their lives become more complex as we follow them over 30 years. I am now waiting for Zevin to turn one of her ideas in the book into an actual game that one can play. Here’s to that tomorrow.—Shrabonti Bagchi