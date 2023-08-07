Lounge Loves: A timeless jamdani sari, mini travel essential, and more This list also includes Joni Mitchell’s new live album and a handpainted coffee filter /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-travel-essential-jamdani-sari-111691383013418.html 111691383013418 story

The charm of timeless ivory

I had been looking for the perfect white sari for years. My search finally ended when I stumbled upon Fatherland.in. The Kolkata-based brand has jamdani, kantha, tulle, beaded and crocheted saris—all in pristine ivory, and some with accents of black and gold. After swooning over a sheer jamdani for weeks, I splurged—it has a special place in my wardrobe now. Their jamdanis are not in stock currently but that doesn’t deter me from checking their website once in a while. They also have offbeat sari options in handwoven and printed text, from Japanese calligraphy to large fonts, but I find myself drawn to the dreamy, deconstructed tulle sari with statement cloud-like appliqué, and another stunning piece bordered with crochet and pearls. —Jahnabee Borah

A mini travel essential

Muji aluminium atomiser.

When I am travelling, one of the biggest decisions to make is how to carry my favourite perfume. Some of them are in delicate glass containers while others are simply too big to be carried around. Sometime ago, I found a stylish, space-saving and affordable solution to this problem: the Muji aluminium atomiser. It’s essentially a small handy tool to carry your favourite perfume, be it on a holiday or as a top-up in your daily office bag. The atomiser has a removable glass bottle, housed in an aluminium shell, which can carry up to 5ml of liquid. It comes with a dropper to help you transfer the perfume into the glass bottle. The spray mechanism is simple and works well. It’s a travel essential I would recommend to everyone. The pocket atomiser is available in Muji stores and on muji.com for ₹890.—Nitin Sreedhar

Joni Mitchell at Newport

Joni Mitchell's new live album.

Last year, Joni Mitchell took everyone by surprise with an announced set at the Newport Folk Festival. After she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, it was widely assumed that the septuagenarian was done with music. The Newport set, with Mitchell singing some of her staples, like Big Yellow Taxi and The Circle Game, with guests like Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford and Wynonna Judd, has now been released as a live album. Mitchell’s voice is often drowned out by support from the solicitous guests, but when it’s unaccompanied—like a wonderful reading of the George Gershwin jazz classic Summertime—it feels as rich and emotionally involving as ever. You can watch most of the set on YouTube. —Uday Bhatia

For a perfect morning

Handpainted coffee filter.

What’s better than drinking filter coffee? Making it, of course. And I mean making the decoction too. Scooping the coffee podi into the stainless-steel filter’s sieve-compartment, slowly trickling hot water into it in gentle, round motions, watching it bubble up, gurgling promises of a great brew to come —it’s just the way I like to end any day. I recently received a present that adds a pretty flourish to this calming part of my nightly routine. A lovely, handpainted coffee filter, white kolam on a midnight blue surface, from Trovecraft India. I am yet to use it—I was worried about damaging the paint when washing it, though they say a gentle swab with a sponge and dish soap should be safe—but the way it caught the morning light in my kitchen was almost as beautiful as the day’s first sip of coffee. Almost. —Vangmayi Parakala