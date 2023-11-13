Lounge Loves: A Tiffany Blue watch, Robbie Robertson’s swansong and more This list also includes new seaon of Upload and hair donation at Zido salon, Bandra /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-tiffany-blue-robbie-robertson-swansong-111699847119324.html 111699847119324 story

Blue tick

Tiffany Blue has taken over watch dials this year. It’s one colour all watch enthusiasts want in their collection but it can be hard to find. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a huge amount on luxury brands to get a Tiffany dial, with the likes of Casio and HMT jumping on to the trend. In keeping with the flavour of the season, I found an automatic Tiffany Blue watch from Alba, from the Japanese watchmaker Seiko. The stainless-steel body is complemented by a see-through back on the case, and luminous hands and markers. There are some minor trade-offs, given that the watch falls in the affordable price range: The glass is mineral crystal, not sapphire, and the screw-down crown system takes some getting used to. —Nitin Sreedhar

Robertson’s swansong

Osage Oil Boom from Killers of the Flower Moon.

A few minutes into Killers Of The Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s new film (playing in theatres) about the systematic erasure of a Native American tribe in the 1920s, Osage Oil Boom starts to play. It’s a caustic blues riff on electric guitar over rumbling drums. Ominous and irresistible, it sets the tone for this dark, haunting meditation by Scorsese. Composer Robbie Robertson, who has worked with the director on films like The Color Of Money and The Irishman, drew on his own part-Indian ancestry to create the score, which mixes blues, bluegrass and traditional Native American music. The former songwriter and guitarist of The Band died in August, making this a bittersweet and thoroughly impressive swansong. —Uday Bhatia

The after-afterlife

Season 3 of Upload

Upload, a wacky comedy set in the near future about the possibilities and pitfalls of digital afterlife, is one of those underrated shows that gather a cult following over seasons. In season 3, which dropped last week, technology has advanced far enough for dying people to upload their consciousness into one of several virtual worlds, all managed by giant tech corporations. Through the story of one “uploaded” techie and his relationship with his handler, or “angel”, the series works as a romance, a comedy and a sharp critique of techno-capitalism, accurately portraying the way tech companies can control and manipulate us. We can’t “upload” just yet, but it feels scarily possible. —Shrabonti Bagchi

Cut, style and contributeh

Zido salon in Bandra

It was about a decade ago that I discovered I could donate my hair. Wanting to chop off my waist-length hair, I visited a leading salon. They suggested hair donation. Ever since, I have gotten into the ritual of growing my hair long, chopping it pixie-short and donating it. All this while, though, I didn’t quite know there was credibility to this process, with a certificate. It was only in 2019, when I walked into the Zido salon in Bandra, Mumbai, that I discovered they have partnered with the charitable trust Cope With Cancer for hair donation and a certificate is emailed by the NGO. You can also donate hair independently. I choose the convenient route. The bonus is, the co-founder of Zido, who goes by the nickname Zing, is a pro with short hair cuts and styles. —Jahnabee Borah