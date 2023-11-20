Lounge Loves: Popular sports commentary duo, perfect puliyogare and more This list also includes a soothing moisturiser and a new album by The Feelies /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-sports-commentary-puliyogare-moisturiser-111700451905274.html 111700451905274 story

Mixed doubles

Who doesn’t love a bit of chaos and drama when it comes to sports commentary? Content creator duo Archie and Miles Shepherd, also known as Shepmates on social media (X, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube), are twins from Australia who create animated video skits of sporting commentary from across the world. The format is simple: One half of the screen shows the actual bit of sporting action, while the other half shows the twins lip-syncing the audio—but with more emphatic reactions, props and a whole lot of drama. There’s no sport the twins haven’t fiddled with so far: be it baseball, football, cricket, or American football from the US National Football League. They are fast becoming an internet sensation, adding that extra bit of fun to cricket videos, especially with the ongoing cricket World Cup about to reach its conclusion. —Nitin Sreedhar

Satisfying ‘puliyogare’ cravings

A plate of puliyogare.

As someone constantly in search of the perfect puliyogare, I have experimented with them all. I have tried rustling up the no-frills dish in the kitchen using ready-made pastes and powders. I have also ordered it across a range of darshinis and south Indian-themed restaurants in my city, eating more insipid plates than I would like to admit. Until I discovered Puliyogare Point. The eponymous name says it all. A small eatery in Basavanagudi in south Bengaluru, it serves puliyogare that’s rich brown, aromatic, every grain of rice coated with the masala, and the right proportion of groundnuts for crunch. A bowl of curd is served as an accompaniment —you don’t need much else. While I am not a puliyogare savant, on meh days, digging into tamarind rice from the eatery has become a glimmer for me.—Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

The moisturised class

Lakme’s Peach Milk Moisturizer,

An emergency in the family meant I recently found myself as a caregiver in a town for an extended period of time without any of my cosmetics or any of the stores that stock the brands I use. All I could find on the local pharmacy shelf was Lakme’s Peach Milk Moisturizer, which I last saw on my mother’s dressing table in the 1990s. Saudade set in, especially since I was also dealing with the sadness that comes from realising that a parent will never quite be the same again. I bought the bottle. It has changed little over the years; it’s still light, not sticky, mildly and comfortingly fragranced, and soothing on eczema-prone skin. And, its unchanged appearance and scent calmed my heart too. —Shalini Umachandran

Jingle jangle

Some Kinda Love: Performing The Music Of The Velvet Underground

The Feelies have always had a lot of Velvet Underground in their DNA—the halfspoken singing, the use of rhythm guitars almost as instruments of percussion, the cult favourite reputation. Their latest album, recorded live, sees them acknowledge this influence in full. Some Kinda Love: Performing The Music Of The Velvet Underground has 18 covers, most close enough to the originals so you could imagine prime Velvets performing this set. The difference is that The Feelies’ guitar freakouts aren’t as gnarly as Lou Reed’s (Run Run Run is notably sunnier) and the vocals are buried deep in the mix, allowing their trademark driving jangle to dominate the listening experience. Fans of either band should love this. —Uday Bhatia