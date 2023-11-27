Lounge Loves: Perfect pair of headphones, candles for gifting, and more This list also includes bright yellow letter pillar boxes and a moisturising shampoo /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-sony-headphones-candles-gifting-111701057609920.html 111701057609920 story

Sound investment

Audiophiles have this urge to find the right pair of headphones to enjoy their music. But with the 3.5 mm headphone jack now virtually non-existent, true wireless (or TWS) earbuds have taken over. I have tried everything from lesser-known brands such as 1MORE to more established names like OnePlus. But I have finally found the perfect fit and the sound to match with it in the Sony Linkbuds S. These are some of the smallest TWS earbuds you are likely to come across—each of them weighing just 4.8g. But the small size doesn’t compromise the sound quality or the noise cancellation on these earbuds. They are perfect for my runs, even the regular Metro commute. I will admit that the accompanying Sony Headphones app, which lets you toggle the equaliser and ambient noise controls, is not the best in class. It’s clunky but gets the job done. —Nitin Sreedhar

Add to your gifting guide

Candles by Mumbai-based candle brand Mudita.

Candles that come in brown boxes complete with a bow make for perfect festive and party gifts. While looking for Diwali presents, Instagram’s ad platform proved to be quite useful. I discovered the Mumbai-based candle brand Mudita that makes soy wax products in small batches and ships across India. They come in wood, brass, glass and lotus-inspired terracotta holders. They pay attention to optics, and while the Diwali batch was decorated with dried flower petals and small pearls, others are topped with elements that signify the season, occasion and ingredients. They also take customised orders for weddings and special occasions. I have not bought them for personal use but they were much appreciated as presents. — Jahnabee Borah

Yellow pages

Bright yellow letter pillar box in Seville, Spain.

When was the last time you spotted a red India Post letterbox? There is one right outside our office on Barakhamba Road in Delhi but it rarely gets a second glance. But then who posts letters nowadays? Last month I was in Seville, Spain, and I espied a vibrant yellow colour structure on the pavement. Then I spotted another, and more. They are hard to miss—like the orange trees which populate the city. These were letter pillar boxes: bright yellow with a blue posthorn logo topped by a crown and a plus sign, and “Correos” written on it. Correos is the Spanish postal service provider. My one regret: I should have dropped a postcard to self—and waited for it to arrive back home in India. —Nipa Charagi

A sample that worked

L’Oreal Paris Hyaluron Moisture Filling shampoo

I am a conservative when it comes to haircare. This means I have been going to the same hairstylist for the past seven years, any mention of hair colouring can give me mini convulsions, and I rarely deviate from the haircare products I use. But a recent sample of the L’Oreal Paris Hyaluron Moisture Filling shampoo that I received along with an online purchase saw me losing my stubbornness. Launched recently, the shampoo’s main ingredient is hyaluronic acid, which helps maintain the natural moisture barrier of the hair and scalp. It’s one thing to go by claims but nothing beats trying it out for yourself. A few days ago, I applied a coin-sized amount of the shampoo. It lathered easily but if it feels like I am singing a song about it now, it’s because it left my hair feeling soft and moisturised for days. — Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

