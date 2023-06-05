Lounge Loves: Scorched bride gown, mango-infused beer, and more This list also includes a night serum that skin approves and summer essentials to add to your closet /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-scorched-bride-gown-serum-summer-wear-mango-beer-111685947376182.html 111685947376182 story

Marks of a life

At Cannes last week, Somali-Norwegian model Rawdah Mohamed wore the “scorched bride” gown from Robert Wun’s SS23 couture collection. In January, Wun had come up with another striking look during his couture debut at the Paris Fashion Week: a white peplum gown with red wine stain marks. Stains, spills on clothes, all tell a story. The tell-tale signs of heavy smokers in my family are evident in the scorch marks that turn up on shirts, bedcovers and whatnot. I recall spilling coffee on my cream-coloured striped shirt just before heading into office one day—I definitely got a lot of attention, both in the office and in the Metro on the way home. Journalists of a certain vintage will recall the ink marks on their hands and corners of shirt pockets, like a badge proclaiming their profession. Robert Wun, I think, would approve. —Nipa Charagi

Aam's is in the air

Mango-infused beer is on Arbor Brewing Company's menu this summer.

I am one of those people who cannot get enough of mangoes. So when I heard that Bengaluru’s Arbor Brewing Company had mango-infused beer, how could I resist? The Mango Maibock has been on Arbor’s menu for a few weeks now. Bocks are strong German lager and a Maibock is made to be had around May. Arbor says they have added Kesar and Badami mangoes to their brew; one can definitely taste these. The beer is well-balanced—some might consider it closest to their in-house Hefeweizen—with a kick of sour followed by a fruity aftertaste. For those who prefer a more tart taste, their other new addition, El Dorado, has more than a hint of mango (green mango, though) as well as pineapple. It’s crisper, and its aftertaste quite a bit more bitter than the Maibock’s.—Dakshayani Kumaramangalam

My summer uniform

Summer essentials

There are three style-related essentials that elude most women: a well-fitted pair of jeans, the perfect shade of red lipstick and—by far the most important—a good white shirt for summer. I have never owned a white shirt because I couldn’t ever find anything that strikes the right balance between fun, fashion and comfort. But a friend came to the rescue, gifting not one but two white shirts. I have worn them thrice in two weeks (did anyone say tailored for repeat wear?) They are hand-painted, bought from the home-grown label Kalaloom and versatile enough to be paired with denims, skirts and linen trousers in a multitude of colours. Now all my other shirts, blouses and tops are in holiday mode.—Jahnabee Borah

A hit formula

Cell Renewal Night Serum from Amé Organic

I wouldn’t call myself a face serum junkie but I do love the product. So I often end up trying out the different serums in the market. As with any experiment, there have been a few misses—and a few hits. One serum that has impressed me is the Cell Renewal Night Serum from Amé Organic. An oil-based formulation, it comes packed with a range of ingredients, including rosehip oil, avocado oil, jojoba oil, rose oil; omega fatty acids; and vitamins A, C and E. While I haven’t sat down to read up on the benefits of each, I will say that the combination works for my normal-to-dry skin. At ₹1,790 for 30ml, it is a bit of a splurge—but of the good kind. Certainly, the skin approves.—Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran