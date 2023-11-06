Lounge Loves: Paul McCartney’s podcast, a face moisturiser and more This list also includes an X handle that keeps track of football transfers and a prized concert t-shirt /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-paul-mccartney-podcast-face-moisturiser-111699207731719.html 111699207731719 story

Lend him your ears

This past week, I have been listening to Sir Paul McCartney talk about the stories behind some of his songs in the podcast Paul McCartney: A Life In Lyrics. Coproduced by Apple’s iHeart Media, McCartney’s company MPL and Pushkin Industries, the podcast is a companion piece to The Beatle’s extremely successful book from last year: The Lyrics: 1965 To Present. In each episode, Macca discusses the lyrics of not just some of his most famous Beatles songs, like the superlative Eleanor Rigby, but also deep cuts and hits from his solo albums and with Wings, like Mull Of Kintyre, with poet Paul Muldoon. A fascinating insight into the mind and craft of a titan of the popular song. —Bibek Bhattacharya

On the dot

Dot & Key’s Skin Barrier Repair + Face Cream

Finding a good face moisturiser is more difficult than you would think, especially in a market flooded with legacy and new age-y brands. There are few options for people with super-dry skin like mine because most “normal” moisturisers simply don’t do the job well enough, or are badly scented, or feel greasy. Dot & Key’s Skin Barrier Repair + Face Cream is a new find that is fast becoming that holy grail product for me. It has ceramides and hyaluronic acid that lock in the moisture and it has made my skin look and feel less dry in three weeks. It gets absorbed into the skin quickly, spreads evenly, and is mercifully unscented. Bonus: It comes in a tube for those like me who feel icky about dipping into jars again and again. —Shrabonti Bagchi

Down transfer memory lane

X handle Transfersthathappened (@actualtransfers) tracks football transfers.

It’s easy to remember the big names in the world of football transfers— but there are many that fly under the radar. I have been finding many such “did you know” moves on the X handle Transfersthathappened (@actualtransfers). Go look it up and I am pretty sure you will scroll down to find some really questionable transfers by your favourite football club. Many of us will remember Manchester United signing French star Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016. But United also signed a relatively unknown Chinese player, Dong Fangzhuo, from the Chinese club Dalian Shide, in 2004. It didn’t work. Another one in this category was Jordi Cruyff (pictured), son of the legendary Johan Cruyff, who also signed for United in 1996 from FC Barcelona. The handle is not just fun trivia but a reminder that football is a world full of abundant possibilities— and absurdities. —Nitin Sreedhar

A prized concert t-shirt

Air T-Shirt from the Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour merch

Know that loud person at a party who can’t stop talking about how they grabbed an exclusive designer top or rare concert merchandise? Excuse me while I become that person today to flex about my very own On Air T-Shirt from the Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour merch, an exclusive tie-up between the musician and Amazon Music. You would understand my excitement if you knew how any and every fashion item associated with Bey sells out within minutes of it dropping online or in stores. This time around, being a subscriber to her official newsletter helped. I got early access to the merchandise. I picked this black T-shirt with a striking picture of the singer in the front and icons of the cities she has travelled to on her Renaissance World Tour on the back. It’s going to be my uniform for music concerts. —Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran