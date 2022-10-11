Lounge Loves: Old jeans, history walks and podcasts, and rum

Forever in blue jeans

When I came cross Levi’s latest ad, “When they are made to last, we can all waste less”—part of its sustainability campaign “Buy better, wear longer”, launched last year—it energised me into pulling out my nearly one-and-a-half-decade-old pair of Levi’s from the bottom of my clothes pile. Yes, I did try them on, and we will leave it at that. High-waist, roomy, slouchy, straight leg—we might as well be talking about the current trend. Made of a heavier denim than the modern versions, it is no 501; just a 506. The big jacron label stating Levi Stauss & Co.: Original Riveted, the shank button and the bar tacks are intact. Why do I still have them? Maybe because they were a gift, or vanity that I might fit into them again. With fashion trends returning every decade or two, why discard? Levi’s, I hear you. —Nipa Charagi

History lessons

For most people, the history taught in school was boring: a collection of events and dates to be memorised. While historical fiction changed some of this, pre-history, the time before the invention of writing systems, had continued to be inaccessible. Now, I have discovered podcasts devoted to pre-history. One of my favourites is Pre History—The Archaeology Of The Ancient Near East, which traces the origin of man and goes on to the creation of tools, villages, culture, music, fire, food. And yes, plenty of trivia too. Early humans, I learnt, had contact with our Neanderthal cousins, which explains why many people still have a small percentage of their DNA today. And guess what? Several studies indicate that a specific Neanderthal gene poses a higher risk of severe covid-19. Clearly, the past never really dies. —Preeti Zachariah

A walk into the past

As heritage walks go, Intach’s evening and night walks at some of Delhi’s most beautiful monuments are right up there with the best. Recently, I took part in one at the Qutub Complex, organized by the Intach Delhi Chapter and led by Dushyant Singh. The Qutub Minar is a sight to behold as it lights up, standing tall in the night sky. Singh spoke not only about the rich, at times complicated, history of the minaret but about the Alai Darwaza, a gateway to the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque, and the adjoining Mehrauli area, one of the seven cities that make up present-day Delhi. The nearly two-hour walk presents many opportunities for you to capture this Unesco world heritage site, one of Delhi’s tourist hot spots, in your camera. For details on forthcoming walks, visit @intachheritagewalks on Instagram. —Nitin Sreedhar

A grown-up rum

Iam not a fan of rum, and don’t understand why Old Monk is so popular. Certain choices, like toxic ex-es and inferior quality alcohol, should never graduate college. Recently, however, I tasted a new white rum, Short Story, that made me change my perception of this spirit. It has a sophisticated taste, with toasty notes of sugarcane juice. Short Story is a new brand of spirits by the Goa-based Third Eye Distilleries, the parent company of Stranger & Sons, that launched three new spirits, gin, vodka and rum, last month. I was most impressed with the rum that blends Indian molasses and Jamaican rums. Its complex flavours will shine if the drink is poured over ice and enjoyed like a single malt. Just don’t mix it with flavour-killers Coca-Cola, Pepsi or Thums Up. It retails for Rs. 1,950 (750ml) in Maharashtra. —Jahnabee Borah

