Lounge Loves: A midday snack, leggings that liberate and more

A fulfilling snack

I had been hearing a lot about Doki’s on-the-go snacks. I finally tried their buffalo jerky, which is dried and spiced and comes with simple ingredients in the marinade: olive oil, curry leaf powder, salt, soy sauce and onion powder, among other things. The Kerala Fry flavour is the one to try for sure: It’s spicy yet delicious. It’s almost like a taste of Kerala— my mother, a true Malayali at heart, agreed with this. The only downside is that you need to refrigerate it after the pack is opened or finish it in three days. I also found the price, ₹199, to be slightly on the higher side given the serving is just 30g—a little too less for my liking. Despite that, this is a fun option for those looking for something different for a midday snack. —Nitin Sreedhar

Leggings that liberate

Leggings from Blissclub.

A question which confounds my male friends who work out is: Why do women wear skin-hugging, full-length tights when they exercise? My standard answer is unwaxed legs. Inevitably, the subsequent question is: Are they comfortable? My best response is to make a joke about them, because sometimes I make uncomfortable choices for vanity. I have gone through my fair share of workout tights. Some get tighter with sweat, others threaten to tear in embarrassing places, and most were simply a waste of money. Finally, I found leggings from Blissclub that have an ultra-soft, comfortable fabric, and are miraculously sweat-wicking. The latter is most important if one stays in a muggy city like Mumbai. The best part is, they don’t threaten to rip when I hold the pigeon pose. It’s the most liberating feeling. —Jahnabee Borah

A guide to being creative

Rick Rubin’s book, The Creative Act: A Way Of Being

Rick Rubin’s book, The Creative Act: A Way Of Being, released in January, came highly recommended. My expectations were high, for Rubin’s reputation precedes him. After all, he co-founded the Def Jam Recordings label and has produced hits by marquee names like Johnny Cash, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jay Z and Adele. Writing in a minimalist style, Rubin guides his readers on ways to use their innate creativity to bring to life anything from a new recipe to a book or even a doodle. A lot of his advice sticks. I found myself nodding at a few places, especially when he exhorts the reader to allow the “seed of an idea” to germinate at its own pace and to switch off the outside voices and the inner critic while working. —Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

Spreading love

Ishka Farm's Black garlic caper spread

A big benefit of having many foodie friends is that they are constantly introducing you to things that become go-to items in your pantry, making sure no version of the same dish is ever the same. My current versatile favourite, which I first tried at a food-blogger friend’s house, is Ishka Farms’ Black Garlic Caper Spread, an almost marmite-like condiment made of fermented black garlic pods and organic capers grown at Ishka’s farms in Tamil Nadu. The thick, dark paste has a rich, umami flavour and goes wonderfully with cheeses, crackers or as a spread on hot, buttered sourdough toast. I also add a dollop to soups and stir-fries for a garlicky, umami hit and have even served it to guests with fries and kebabs as a dip. It is a bit pricey at ₹595 for a 200g bottle but a little bit goes a long way— you could say it spreads. —Shrabonti Bagchi