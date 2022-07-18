Lounge Loves: Maya Hawke's Thérèse, a French perfume and more

It's just Thérèse

In Thérèse Dreaming, a 1938 painting by Polish-French artist Balthus, a teenage girl leans back in a chair. One leg up is on a stool; her red skirt is up, revealing her underwear. It’s a controversial work—the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York was petitioned to remove it in 2017, in the wake of #MeToo (it didn’t, though it amended the description to provide context). Now, in Thérèse, a track off her forthcoming sophomore album MOSS, Maya Hawke tries to rescue the girl in the painting from those who see her only as a symbol of prurience. Over simple picked guitar, the Stranger Things actor sings about viewing the work, then lays her own claim to Thérèse, insisting: It’s tactless, it’s a test/ It’s just Thérèse. The girl reminds Hawke of “sleeping off growing pains”, of long afternoons spent alone. It’s a reminder that art is never just one thing. —Uday Bhatia

Whispers In The Library from French designer Maison Margiela

Emotion in a bottle

It’s raining outside. You are sitting on a wooden rocking chair next to a window, flipping through an old book about a blue umbrella. Your eyes are doing a delicate dance, one moment enjoying the lush green world outside and the other, seeing a story emerge from the pages. A shot of bliss? That’s how I felt when I soaked in Whispers In The Library from French designer Maison Margiela’s globally popular Replica range. It was among the two indulgent gifts I bought for myself during a recent international trip (it is, unfortunately, not available in India). With a fragrance description like “paper and waxed wood”, you would expect a strong masculine smell but the bottle is full of surprises. It has just the right amount of sweet, spicy and warm—and by the end of the day, it melts into an intimate scent. I would like to be obsessed with this perfume, wearing it every day, but its price tag ensures I celebrate it only occasionally. —Pooja Singh

Front cover of Booth by Karen Joy Fowler

A tumultous time

As the name suggests, Karen Joy Fowler’s eighth novel, Booth, is an original, reimagined perspective on John Wilkes Booth, the American stage actor who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. “I didn’t want to write a book about John Wilkes,” admits Fowler in the author’s note, pointing out that he was a man who craved attention and got too much of it. Writing the book without centring on Wilkes was something she “grappled with on nearly every page”. She succeeds, drawing the reader into a tumultuous time that mirrors our own in many ways. It tells the story of the Shakespearean actor Junius Brutus Booth, Mary Anne Holmes, his mistress, and their 10 children—John Wilkes was the ninth. Fowler uses the present tense and vivid prose to tell this history-steeped story which unfurls almost like a play—offering a perceptive, bleakly funny prelude to an America still wracked by gun violence, racism and white supremacy. —Preeti Zachariah

Off Leash is a podcast from the Freakonomics Radio Network (Photo by Samia Liamani on Unsplash)

Joy and curiosity

Dogs. They are always making us happy—whether through videos on the internet, as the good-est boys and girls at home, or in fleeting friendships in parks and cafés. Yet there is still so much to think about our relationship with them. In Off Leash, a podcast from the Freakonomics Radio Network that came out late May, dog-cognition expert Alexandra Horowitz speaks to researchers and human family-members of dogs—some, endearingly, as they are on a walk together—to dwell on things we don’t usually. Is smell as emotive a sensation for dogs as it is for humans, or is smell just how they “see the world”? How do dogs perceive their names, and why do we name them what we do? No matter what the topic, anything about dogs is full of, and inspires, boundless joy and curiosity. Six episodes out so far, on all major streaming platforms. —Vangmayi Parakala