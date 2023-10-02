Lounge Loves: A Kashmiri sufi song, a perfect nude pink lip liner, and more The list also includes a sturdy yellow umbrella and a fascinating museum in Lalitpur, Nepal, that stands as a testament to the Kathmandu Valley’s unique heritage /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-kashmiri-sufi-song-nude-pink-lipstick-patan-museum-nepal-yellow-umbrella-111696011496943.html 111696011496943 story

The voice of home

Have you noticed the skies in Delhi are now bluer, the mornings cooler and the sunshine mellower as it filters through trees or falls across buildings? This changing of seasons, and the start of festivities, is the time of year when my yearning for my childhood home—Kashmir— increases. In my longing for something familiar, I tend to do two things. One, listen to Kashmiri Sufi singer Noor Mohammad Shah’s Tche hue na vuchum kahn mauji—the song is a tribute to mother, or mauji. Second, watch the single, Ride Home Ft Noor Mohammad, where Alif frontman Mohammad Muneem and Mohammad sing the same song while driving on a misty day in the Valley. The song feels like home: one where you want to savour a cup of kehwa and a buttered lavasa (bread). This is perhaps what the Welsh mean by the word hiraeth. —Nipa Charagi

'Pillow Fight' has a fetching matte finish

The perfect nude

There are many perks of having a make-up artist as a friend, and one of them is finding pocket-friendly alternatives to pricey stuff. Four years ago, I accompanied her on a shopping-cum-research trip to a Nykaa store. She picked a nude pink lip liner (that I wouldn’t have cared to try) and said it would suit me. I didn’t know then that this product, named Pillow Fight ( ₹335), is similar to the legendary Charlotte Tilbury lipstick Pillow Talk ( ₹3,150). It has a fetching matte finish, looks good on its own, and can be used to layer over bright colours for a soft effect. I had never bought the same lipstick twice—not even the iconic Ruby Woo by MAC—but I have since purchased this lip liner countless times. It never leaves my tiny make-up pouch. —Jahnabee Borah

The Patan Museum in Lalitpur has a collection of Newar religious art, covering Buddhism, Hinduism and the tantras

Nepal's tiny gem

The Patan Museum in Lalitpur, Nepal, may no longer be the most cutting-edge small museum in South Asia but it remains a marvel. In my many visits to the country, I have tried not to miss spending an afternoon with its fantastic collection of Newar religious art, covering Buddhism, Hinduism and the tantras. Sited in the precincts of the medieval palace of Lalitpur’s Malla kings, on the Patan Durbar Square, this tiny gem was created in the 1990s as a collaboration between the Nepalese and Austrian governments. Since its opening in 1997, it has served to burnish the peerless art heritage of the Newar people and stands as a testament to the Kathmandu Valley’s unique heritage. —Bibek Bhattacharya

The Rainster umbrella from Pangolin

For a rainy day

One of my guilty pleasures is watching re-runs of How I Met Your Mother. Despite several problematic themes and characters, which have been rightly called out, I like its goofiness, unpredictable humour and warmth, and the use of certain props as signposts in the show’s complex timeline. One of these is a yellow umbrella, a recurring visual motif connecting two important characters. I have always wanted one, and the Rainster umbrella from Pangolin, which comes in many colours, has a variant in the exact shade of canary yellow featured on HIMYM. Besides its pop-culture significance, it is also a good, sturdy umbrella—not the flimsy foldable ones that come undone in the slightest wind—with a long wooden handle. Pangolin uses 75% sustainably sourced raw materials for its products, so that’s a plus. Could it be “The One”? —Shrabonti Bagchi

