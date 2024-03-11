Lounge Loves: Holographic eyeliners, tender coconut pudding and more This list also includes a documentary on Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima and eclectic recipe videos by content creator Pranav Joshi /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-holographic-eyeliners-pudding-111710099014792.html 111710099014792 story

Shiny, pretty things

“What on earth is holographic eyeliner?” I’d asked a friend who was buying two said pencils while doing her grocery shopping. I was told it was excellent and I should try it. I wasn’t convinced, but I am now, after a few weeks of experimenting with one of Swiss Beauty’s holographic eyeliners. These dual-tone chrome eye pencils are shimmery, colourful, and easy to use. Each of them switches between at least two shades. I chose Coloured Earth, a green-blue colour, which glides on easily and stays put through rain, sweat and all else. The colour also lends a nice pop to anything I wear. When I tried to buy a second colour, I found that they were out of stock everywhere, which made me realise why the friend had gone into goblin mode during a grocery run. —Dakshayani Kumaramangalam

A hearty sweet dish

Kari Apla's Tender coconut pudding

I first tasted tender coconut pudding at a friend’s wedding in Goa. Her mother made a small batch, and I hung around the dessert counter to ensure I didn’t miss it. It was more than a decade ago, and I had not had one since that came even a mile close to it in taste. Last week, I visited the Kari Apla restaurant in Mumbai, which serves Maharashtrian and Syrian Christian dishes, including tender coconut pudding from Kerala. It’s a delicate, velvety smooth dessert with just three ingredients, tender coconut flesh, coconut milk and sugar. They had topped it with roasted coconut shavings and toasted almonds. It was so good that I packed three portions for a friend and her family. Like me, they too licked it clean. —Jahnabee Borah

Inside Hideo Kojima’s mind

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds

Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima is an enigma in the world of gaming. A recent documentary on Disney+Hotstar, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, looks at the creative mind behind games like the Metal Gear series. The documentary gives a rare window into Kojima’s creative process, how his love for movies influenced him, and what it took to launch his own independent gaming studio. It also takes a close look at the making of Death Stranding, the hit 2019 action video game and the first title to come from Kojima’s own game studio after its split from Konami in 2015. The likes of Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux and Mads Mikkelsen—who voiced and appeared as key characters in Death Stranding—also feature in the documentary. —Nitin Sreedhar

Kitchen knowledge

Pranav Joshi's Instagram Reels

Scrolling through Instagram Reels as a way to zone out has, perhaps deservedly, a bad reputation. But the more it leads me to interesting creators, the more I feel validated for learning something new while purportedly wasting my time. I am confident in saying this since recently stumbling upon content from Pranav Joshi (@floydiancookery). “I tell food stories,” he says in his bio, but this isn’t the “my grandma made this for me” kind of food story. Joshi goes into the history of appliances (like the trusty old wet grinder), the etymology of the names of dishes or ingredients (the one on chikoo or sapota was a winner), and very endearingly deals with inter-regional conflict on dish ownership (like Odisha’s sarisa macha versus West Bengal’s shorshe maachh). His eclectic recipe videos, too, are unmissable. A treat, overall. —Vangmayi Parakala