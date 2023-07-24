Lounge Loves: Indulgent gelato duos, an in-shower moisturiser and more

Filter coffee meets salted caramel

I learnt about a drip stopper recently. It is a hard-paper disc designed to go around a waffle cone to prevent streaks of melted ice cream from creating a royal mess. I discovered these are most handy while taking photographs for Instagram (image alongside). At Mumbai’s The Gelato Bar, I got myself one scoop each of Filter Kaapi and Salted Caramel Crunch with this wonderful, functional thing. It’s fun to experiment with gelato duos and these two, my friends, are pure sinful indulgence. They were lusciously creamy, with a coffee kick, rounded off with salty notes. The serving is generous and not recommended as a post-dinner treat. Preferably visit after a light lunch—and don’t forget a photo session with the drip stopper. —Jahnabee Borah

Also read: ‘Barbie’ review: A sweet, safe satire

Hibiscus Monkey Velvet Spray in-shower moisturiser

Smooth operator

My epitaph would read, “remember to moisturise.” If there’s a new moisturising category in the market, I have probably tried it (and in various packaging sizes). Naturally, then, when the Hibiscus Monkey Velvet Spray in-shower moisturiser kept showing up on my Instagram feed, I had to try it (with some scepticism). I am pleased to report that not only does this product work, keeping my dry skin soft and non-itchy through the day, it absorbs well into damp skin without feeling icky. Plus, it takes one step out of my skincare routine since the moisturising part is taken care of in the shower. So if you are both a hydration hog and lazy to boot, this is for you. —Shrabonti Bagchi

Rooh Afza lemon croissant bun by Melt Bake House, Delhi

A cool summer dessert

Summers are all about floral and fruity desserts—think sherbet lemons, cold mango cheesecakes, watermelon sorbets and chilled gulab kheer. There is a certain sense of nostalgia attached to some of these. I, for one, remember freezing watermelon juice with my grandfather to make amateurish popsicles. Now Melt Bake House, a new bakery in Delhi’s Basant Lok Market, has tried to capture such memories in its Rooh Afza lemon croissant bun. I approached it with scepticism, wondering if it would be too sweet. However, the dessert stands out for its subtle flavours. The flakiness of the croissant goes beautifully with the layers of creamy Rooh Afza mousse, lemon curd, smooth vanilla cake and Rooh Afza jelly. This concept by chef Shubhi Kumar is a winner, presenting nostalgia in a cool, contemporary avatar. —Avantika Bhuyan

Scooby Dub-Dub, Back in the Day’s Ayurvedic skincare formulation for dogs

Of shiny coats

There seems to be no permanent cure for dogs with persistent skin problems, with vets often prescribing steroids, immunosuppressants and antibiotics. Having a dog that has always had such problems, I am constantly on the lookout for a milder solution. Back in the Day’s Ayurvedic formulation, Scooby Dub- Dub (SDD), has come the closest to helping my dog battle her on-and-off dermatitis. With a proper diet and an SDD bath every other week, her skin felt much better. Back in the Day also has other useful, natural products for pets, like soap and even fermented veggies for a happier gut (my dog loved these). With many companies claiming to produce “all natural” miracles for pets, it was a relief to come across one that actually worked—without making false promises or constantly spamming me. —Dakshayani Kumaramangalam

Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: ‘Five Star Chef’, ‘Rude Boy’ and others