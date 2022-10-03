Lounge Loves: From TheQuickStyle's latest to an LoTR podcast

‘Manike…' takes the floor

If you cannot stop re-watching and enjoying the viral dance videos of Kala Chasma on social media, then that makes two of us. Choreographed and performed by members of a Norwegian dance group called TheQuickStyle, the dance routine was originally performed at a friend’s wedding party. Little did they know that it would go viral on social media. The dance group, which has worked with BTS, has recently collaborated with YouTube India for a short video on the remixed version of the much loved Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani. Mixing hip hop dance steps with folk, they have managed to capture the essence of the original song, which has been distorted in the remixed Hindi version. Especially watch the last 30 seconds of the dance video to enjoy the simplicity and brilliance of the choreography.—Debasree Purkayastha

Kinetic artist Joseph Herscher.

Man and machine

American cartoonist Rube Goldberg’s cartoons of chain-reaction machines, designed to complete simple tasks, have inspired many to come up with their own versions. Some of my favourite takes are on the YouTube channel Joseph’s Machines (also on Instagram and josephmachines.com), run by kinetic artist Joseph Herscher. A machine to pour whisky, a machine that helps you pass the salt on a long table, while maintaining social distancing, to list just two. As Herscher says, these solve everyday problems using familiar objects in unfamiliar ways. My personal favourite is the sandwich- making machine—a combination of five mini machines. One puts down the bread, the next one puts on peanut butter, and so on. The final one feeds it to Herscher. Ingenuity at its complicated best! —Nitin Sreedhar

One of the newest in AdiDev Press' Learning to be Series.

Riches for early readers

It’s a fabulous time to be an early reader. Like the indie presses doing a great job of creating beautiful titles for children, the hardly year-old AdiDev Press, started by Chitwan Mittal, too has been producing beautiful books and box sets. Their Learning to Be series, for example, keeps getting better. Their latest, Women In Sport, is an adorable collection of four stories—on amputee-mountaineer Arunima Sinha, open-water swimmer Bhakti Sharma, runner P.T. Usha, and sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Poet Pervin Saket goes into just enough detail on these women’s lives in rhyme and the illustrators—Aparajitha Vaasudev for Sinha, Prerna Roy for Sharma, Rajyasree Sarkar for Usha and Ria Mohta for the Tomars—fill the pages with lively illustrations that are just as endearing and spunky as their subjects. —Vangmayi Parakala

The album art for the podcast.

One pod to bind them all

If you, like me, have been terribly disappointed with Amazon’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, I have good news. There is a lot of entertaining and intelligent content on J.R.R. Tolkien’s works on the internet, from fantastic websites like Tolkiengateway.com to fun YouTubers like Nerd of The Rings. Mostly, I have been turning to a podcast: The Prancing Pony Podcast. Named after the famous inn in Tolkien’s Middle-earth, this is a labour of love of two passionate and erudite Tolkien fans, Alan Sisto and Shawn Marchese. They began it in 2016, reading through the The Hobbit and The Silmarillion and currently making their way through the final third of The Lord Of The Rings. Look out too for excellent interviews with Tolkien scholars, cast members of the Peter Jackson films and much more! —Bibek Bhattacharya