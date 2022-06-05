Lounge Loves: From Nike Pegasus 39 to a butter knife

Bittersweet Leonard

Leonard Cohen, the very epitome of bittersweet, and my favourite musician of all time, is a muse of sorts in Susan Cain’s new book, Bittersweet. He flits in and out of the pages, sharing space with an eclectic mix of people, such as Pixar director Peter Docter, psychologist Abraham Maslow, naturalist Charles Darwin and philosopher Alain de Botton, who could be said to belong to the realm of the bittersweet, “a tendency to states of longing, poignancy and sorrow; an acute awareness of passing time; and a curiously piercing joy at the beauty of the world”. Cain argues that feelings like sorrow, despair, melancholia and longing should be honoured more: “If we could honour sadness a little more, maybe we could see it—rather than enforced smiles and righteous outrage—as the bridge we need to connect with each other,” she writes. While the book is admittedly oversentimental, and too simplistic sometimes, it does manage to change the way you view the world. —Preeti Zachariah

Run with the Pegasus 39

If you are looking for new running shoes, then keep a close eye on the Pegasus 39 from Nike, which has been introduced in the Indian market recently. Though it’s available in two eye-catching colours, the first thing that stands out is its intuitive design—be it the breathable mesh in the shoe’s upper or a new flex groove in the outsole. It’s also not too heavy. In fact, the upper on this shoe is also lighter than its previous iteration, the Pegasus 38, and ideal to wear in any season or for different activities—from jogging to proper training. The Pegasus 39 has a supportive sensation to help keep your feet contained, while underfoot cushioning and two “Zoom Air” units (one more than the Pegasus 38) give an extra pop to your step. The flex groove in the forefront has a tented closure system which ensures an easy slide in at the midfoot and lock-down in one process for performance running. The Pegasus 39 is priced at Rs. 10,495. For more details on the shoe, visit Nike.com —Nitin Sreedhar

My Liberation Notes is available to stream on Netflix

Words of Wisdom

How do you get through the day when everything feels like a struggle, and nothing seems to give joy? “Five minutes a day...if you have five minutes of peace, it’s bearable,” says Mi-Jeong, one of the lead characters in the recently concluded Korean drama, My Liberation Notes, on Netflix. Mi-Jeong, who says all her boyfriends have been assholes, counts moments of happiness in seconds, like a child holding the door for her. The 16-episode show, although slow-paced, holds your attention because it offers insights into feelings of emptiness, disconnect—and the pursuit of happiness that will in any case be temporary. It doesn’t attempt to give its characters a “happy ending”; there are no quick fixes. Instead, the message is that we need to work constantly, every day, to find “liberation” from whatever is holding us back. Philosophical and relatable, it makes you reflect, a combination I haven’t come across in a TV series in a long time. —Rashmi Menon

A Better Butter Knife

Every once in a while, a product of such simple yet breathtaking design comes along that it changes the way you have been doing something all your life, and you are left thinking “what took humans so long to come up with this”. Pardon the hyperbole but the MoMA ButterUp knife is actually life-changing. Created by the design studio at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the ButterUp adds small holes along the edge and at the top of the regular butter knife, so that when you glide it over a cold slab of butter, it comes out as semi-melted swirls (friction creates heat—basic physics) instead of a cold chunk that rips your slice of bread. I got mine thanks to a generous friend who bought it at the MoMa store in New York, but it is also available online for around Rs. 2,190, plus shipping, from the museum’s online store. Well, the original has been copied and mass-produced endlessly, and you will find these copies on most shopping sites. —Shrabonti Bagchi